Appointment Of Independent Director To Fonterra Board

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced the appointment of a new Appointed Director, Alistair Field, who will join the Fonterra Board as an Independent Director on 1 November 2024.

Mr Field is based in Australia and has 30 years of experience in the mining, metals, manufacturing and logistics sectors. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of BlueScope Steel Limited and Alcoa Corporation and previously served on the board of Alumina Limited, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alcoa Corporation.

Prior to commencing his governance career, Mr Field held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ASX-listed Sims Limited, based in the United States and Australia. Prior to joining Sims Limited, he held a number of senior leadership positions including as Director of the Patrick Terminal & Logistics division of Asciano Limited and as Chief Operating Officer of Rio Tinto’s Bauxite and Alumina Division.

Chairman Peter McBride says the Co-operative's Board is pleased to welcome Mr Field with his international mindset and extensive operational, corporate and industry experience.

“Alistair presents as a grounded and authentic leader. In his conversations with the Board, he has demonstrated an understanding of our co-operative mindset and empathy toward the challenges and aspirations of farmers.

“Alistair’s deep international experience includes markets that are strategically important to Fonterra, including China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. He’s had significant exposure to initiatives that enhance sustainability and commercial outcomes in the productive industries, which is relevant to our Co-op’s own pathway and commitments in that area,’’ says Mr McBride.

Mr Field fills the vacancy left by Scott St John when he retired from the Fonterra Board in March. Farmers will be asked to ratify his appointment as part of the voting at this year's Annual Meeting on 14 November.

In accordance with the Fonterra Shareholders' Market Rules, the Board of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited has determined that Mr Field will be an Independent Director.

The Independent Directors of the Manager of the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund support Mr Field’s appointment.

About Fonterra

Fonterra is a co-operative owned and supplied by thousands of farming families across Aotearoa New Zealand. Through the spirit of co-operation and a can-do attitude, Fonterra’s farmers and employees share the goodness of our milk through innovative consumer, foodservice and ingredients brands. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re committed to leaving things in a better way than we found them. We are passionate about supporting our communities by Doing Good Together.

