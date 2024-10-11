Gallagher Security Releases The Controller 7000 Enhanced Designed With User Confidence In Mind

C7000 Enhanced (Photo/Supplied)

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND – Less than a year since the release of their award-winning Controller 7000 (C7000), global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security is proud to announce the latest addition to their controller product range with the release of the Controller C7000 Enhanced (C7000 Enhanced).

Tipped as the controller designed with user confidence in mind, the C7000 Enhanced is available from today.

Jim Rayner, Value Owner at Gallagher who led production on the C7000 Enhanced says, ‘it has it all’.

“We’re excited to bring the C7000 Enhanced to market and to continue building out this product range based on the feedback of our Channel Partners and End Users. The C7000 Enhanced is a future-proof solution, designed for those that want more.”

He adds, “The C7000 Enhanced represents our commitment to innovating and engineering with our customers in mind. Utilising their feedback, we continue to push the limits of cybersecurity to offer solutions built with our customers current and evolving needs at the fore.”

Building on the cyber advancements and features of the C7000 Standard variant, released in November 2023, the C7000 Enhanced offersincreased reliability, redundancy, and resilience for customers.

For sites that want to future proof their network, the C7000 Enhanced offers Gigabit ethernet, network redundancy (including two ethernet ports with their own MAC address capable of supporting separate networks), and a higher level of protection with an in-service relay, temperature sensor and eFuses. The C7000 Enhanced also includes a serial port for sites needing to use an alarms dialler or connection to third party systems.

The C7000 product range introduces a new generation of cyber defence with enhanced hardware, that uses industry-leading security infrastructure to generate, process and store cryptographic keys and certificates.

Providing End Users with industry-leading protection against attacks on firmware in the supply chain and a platform ready for the future, the C7000 Product Range are IP based controllers that can manage all localised access control, intruder alarms, perimeter security, business automation and logic needs for an organisation.

Able to operate independently from the Command Centre server, the C7000 Product Range ensures predefined responses to monitored events, site safety, and continuity. C7000 features a highly scalable system design, able to scale from single door systems to global systems with up to 10,000 controllers per server.

Released in November 2023, the C7000 Standard is celebrating a successful debut year, taking home a string of awards including Outstanding New Security Product at New Zealand, and India and South Asia Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) and the New Zealand Security Awards respectively, with more ceremonies to come.

