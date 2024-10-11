Food Prices Increase 1.2 Percent Annually

Food prices increased 1.2 percent in the 12 months to September 2024, following a 0.4 percent increase in the 12 months to August 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Higher prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food and grocery food drove the annual increase in food prices, up 3.5 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

The price increase in restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food was due to higher prices for lunch/brunch, takeaway coffees, and hamburgers.

The price increase in grocery food was due to higher prices for olive oil, butter, and chocolate biscuits.

“The price for a 1-litre bottle of olive oil has increased by about 58 percent since this time last year, with an average price of $21.56,” consumer prices manager Nicola Growden said.

