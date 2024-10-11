International Migration: August 2024

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the August 2024 year compared with the August 2023 year were:

migrant arrivals: 188,100 (± 1,100), down 17 percent

migrant departures: 134,300 (± 1,000), up 37 percent

annual net migration: gain of 53,800 (± 1,500), compared with a net gain of 127,700 (± 300).

The 134,300 migrant departures in the August 2024 year are, provisionally, the highest on record for an annual period.

Annual migrant arrivals provisionally peaked at 236,200 in the year ended October 2023.

Annual net migration provisionally peaked in the year ended October 2023, with a gain of 136,400.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

International migration: August 2024

CSV files for download

