Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Overseas Investment Changes Welcome

Sunday, 13 October 2024, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Straterra

Straterra welcomes the Coalition Government’s proposed changes to the Overseas Investment Act, says chief executive Josie Vidal.

"Mining is very capital intensive so overseas investment is particularly important to the New Zealand mining sector as a provider of capital that just isn’t available here, as well as in providing access to new expertise, technology, and links to global distribution chains," Vidal says.

"We agree with the Government that New Zealand needs to attract more overseas investment.

"Reducing the regulatory burden to investment in mining and mineral processing will help New Zealand unlock our endowment of critical minerals.

"We support fast-tracking the assessment process and introducing a government policy statement (GPS) mechanism.

"We are certainly seeing renewed interest internationally in investing in New Zealand mining and New Zealand was viewed more favourably than in recent years in the Fraser Institute Survey of Mining Companies, which ranks jurisdictions worldwide based on their overall investment attractiveness, the attractiveness of their mining policy, and their geological attractiveness.

"Enabling governments to signal their policy stance using a GPS has a lot of merit. Because of the long lead time required for mining investments, a cross-party approach for attracting investment is needed - at least as much as is possible. A GPS is preferable to successive government’s making disruptive changes to overseas investment settings.

"We will scrutinise the proposals and provide feedback to the Government and may have more recommendations to make."

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Straterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 