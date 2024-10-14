RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr's Keynote Speech: Improving Māori Access To Capital

New Zealand needs a system-wide approach to improving Māori access to capital to unlock economic potential, Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech delivered today.

In his speech, Governor Orr discusses the recognition across the financial system that more needs to be done to enable Māori access to capital and participation in investment opportunities.

“Improving Māori access to capital is a powerful enabler we all need to collectively prioritise,” Mr Orr says.

With Māori projected to make up 20 percent of New Zealand’s labour force by 2040, the Governor reaffirmed the commitment of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to ensuring that the financial system is inclusive.

“We will continue to highlight the importance of collaboration and the need to focus on improving Māori access to capital,” Mr Orr says.

The Governor acknowledged recent progress made across the financial system, reflecting on the efforts from iwi, the private and public sector, and within Te Pūtea Matua.

“Despite the great work that is already happening in this space, there are signs that more effort is needed,” Mr Orr says.

“My hope is that equity funding does more to improve Māori access to capital and unlock investment opportunities and choices to provide real benefits to all of Aotearoa,” Mr Orr says.

