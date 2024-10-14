Air New Zealand Boosts Capacity To Support CHOGM Delegates Travelling To Samoa

Air New Zealand has increased its capacity to Samoa by nearly a third to carry delegates from around the world to the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Between 14 and 31 October, Air New Zealand will operate 25 return flights to Apia, the Samoan capital. The increased capacity represents a 29 percent boost compared with typical operations over the period to meet heightened demand and support Samoa’s hosting of CHOGM.

Air New Zealand has also swapped narrowbody Airbus aircraft with widebody Boeing aircraft to increase capacity on the route, adding additional seats and more options for customers to book premium cabins. As a result, premium capacity for the period has increased by 88 percent.

Already, more than 9,000 customers are booked to travel during this period, with at least half of the demand related to CHOGM. The airline has seen unprecedented demand, with a record 1,800 bookings to Samoa in the space of a week.

Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Kiri Hannafin says the increase in capacity is part of the airline’s commitment to support its close Pacific Island neighbour, Samoa.

“With increased capacity, we are aiming to facilitate the smooth transportation of CHOGM attendees and other customers during this significant event.

“Passengers from over 50 nations will be travelling with us, including representatives from 26 Commonwealth countries. Increasing our services to Apia for CHOGM not only helps to facilitate the event, but it also aligns with Air New Zealand's longstanding commitment to support Samoa’s connections to the world.

“To further support the increased volume of travel, more than 20 Air New Zealand ground staff from airports across Aotearoa will head to Samoa to strengthen operations.

“We’re pleased to be able to play a small role by carrying attendees to CHOGM and look forward to seeing Samoa host a successful event.”

With larger aircraft flying to Samoa, Air New Zealand has also increased its ability to meet heightened cargo demand for the period.

