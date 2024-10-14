Te Rūnanganui O Te Āti Awa And WelTec Team Up Again Following Successful Try-a-Trade Programme

Participants are welcomed to the Try-a-Trade pilot programme (Photo/Supplied)

Following the introduction of the Try-a-Trade pilot in March, Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa is excited to again offer the programme and encourage members of their community to consider pathways into further education or employment via trades training.

Thanks to initial funding received from Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), and Te Puni Kōkiri, Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa was able to co-design a pilot Try-a-Trade programme with WelTec which was delivered through March, April and May this year.

We were thrilled to receive initial funding for the pilot and run the first Try-a-Trades programme, says Wirangi Luke, Te Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive) of Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa. "Feedback from those who took part in the pilot indicated that the training gave them more confidence in their skills and abilities and supported several of them to step into work."

"We heard from participants that they valued seeing what trades training was like, and that the programme developed skills they felt would help them into employment. Feedback indicated that it built self-awareness and confidence and participants said they felt more ready to gain experience through voluntary work or work placements, and plan for their future."

A second Try-a-Trade programme delivered by WelTec kicks off on 17 October and will run for 7 weeks. The programme is for those who are not currently working, studying or in training and offers the opportunity to develop skills and knowledge in foundational trades training. It is designed to give participants a snapshot of what training in different trades would be like, with workshops covering mechanical engineering, plastering, plumbing, carpentry, tiling, painting and electrical.

Mark Oldershaw, Executive Director for Whitireia and WelTec, welcomes those who would like to give the Try-a-Trade programme a try. "We value our partnership with Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa and this is an important way we can support their educational goals and our local Lower Hutt community."

