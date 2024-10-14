Electronic Card Transactions: September 2024
The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.
Key facts
All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.
Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.
September 2024
month
Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the September 2024 month (compared with August 2024) were:
- spending in the retail industries was unchanged
- spending in the core retail industries increased 0.3 percent ($19 million).
Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:
- https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/electronic-card-transactions-september-2024
- https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/