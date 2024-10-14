Ben Bateman Appointed As New Kaihautū (CEO) Of Te Rūnanga O Ngāi Tahu

Ben Bateman (Photo/Supplied)

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa has announced Ben Bateman (Ngāi Tahu, Cook Island Māori) is the new Kaihautū (CEO).

Ben has been appointed for a three-year term and he has been fulfilling the CEO role in an interim capacity for the last seven months since outgoing CEO Arihia Bennett stepped down.

Kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa says Ben has the right skills and experience to lead the Office of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and provide stability in the next phase of our tribal evolution.

“Ben was born and raised on the West Coast, has strong connections with his whānau, and is deeply grounded in his whakapapa within the Ngāi Tahu takiwā.”

“Ben is an experienced executive and transformational leader with extensive relationships across Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tahu Holdings, and importantly with our Papatipu Rūnanga,” says Justin Tipa.

Since 2022, Ben held the role of Chief Operating Officer and previously held positions as Director of Ngāi Tahu Seafood, and Associate Director of both Ngāi Tahu Property and Ngāi Tahu Seafood.

“Ben has served Ngāi Tahu in governance and executive leadership roles across both Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation for over a decade,” says Justin Tipa.

Outside of Ngāi Tahu, Ben had a successful career as a practicing lawyer and executive leader, with senior roles within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (Chief of Staff, National Security Group), and having worked domestically and internationally with the New Zealand Defence Force (Deputy Director, Intelligence and Operations Law).

Ben is an experienced professional director and is a current Advisory Panel Member for the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, was a Future Director on the Meridian Energy Board, and a Risk and Assurance Board Director for the Ministry of Education.

“As we look ahead to the next chapter in our post-settlement journey, we are ensuring that we select leaders who have an intergenerational lens that want to leave behind a better future for our mokopuna. We acknowledge Ben’s commitment to our intergenerational whakataukī Mō tātou, ā, mō kā uri ā muri ake nei, through his leadership of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu into the future.”

“Ben comes into the role with the full confidence of the Board and the support of his extended Ngāi Tahu whānau,” says Justin Tipa.

