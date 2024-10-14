Changes Coming At Palmerston North Airport

Architectural renders of the new Palmerston North Airport Terminal. High resolution images available on request (Photo/Supplied)

Work is set to get underway on the Palmerston North Airport terminal redevelopment this week, marking the start of an ambitious project to improve the region’s gateway experience.

Plans to upgrade the terminal building were unveiled by the Airport last year, in a bid to improve seismic resilience, future-proof the terminal for growth (including the ability to accommodate the introduction of passenger and hold bag screening if needed), and create a more welcoming experience for airport users.

The terminal is set to remain open for the duration of the two-year project and expected to cost around $40 million. There will be a staged approach to the construction to ensure minimal disruption to the ongoing operation of the airport.

Palmerston North Airport Chief Executive, David Lanham, said preparation for construction is underway and users visiting the airport could start to see some changes.

“The best place to build our new terminal is where the current one stands, so we have to be a little creative with what we do while construction is underway. We’re starting by creating our temporary terminal between now and Christmas, with the plan to move operations to the temporary terminal in the New Year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Over the next few months, we will be making some adjustments to entranceways and car parking, as well as shifting the cafe and rental car counters. This will allow us to establish the construction site, which will include a large marquee structure at the Railway Road end (Eastern end) of the terminal over the valet parking area outside, and some internal hoarding to separate the construction zone from public areas.

“While the enabling works won’t have a significant immediate impact, things will look different so we do ask that people visiting the airport allow some additional time to ensure they can find their way around, and get to where they’re going as easily as possible.”

“We appreciate the disruption and changes may present some frustrations, so we’re working hard to keep the process as safe and smooth as possible. We’re hopeful that our airport users will feel some level of excitement as the works start to become visible and we move one step closer to a better airport and gateway to our region.”

Palmerston North Airport Terminal Development Project Information:

Upon completion, the terminal will be 110 metres long and approximately 5000m2 in size, including the upstairs regional lounge, with three functional areas. The western wing will accommodate space for baggage to aircraft transfer, airline offices, a cargo acceptance area and hold bag screening if required.

The double-height central portion of the terminal will include airline check-in, departure lounge areas, café, retail, a meeting room, a regional lounge and Palmerston North Airport terminal operations offices. The eastern end of the terminal will accommodate arriving passengers, baggage claim and rental car operators.

An airside corridor will extend the full length of the terminal, providing weather protection for embarking and disembarking passengers.

The project is being fully funded by the commercial operations of the airport.

The new terminal building is set to become fully operational by late 2026.

