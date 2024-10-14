Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Habitat For Humanity Northern Celebrates One Year Of The Manurewa Charity Op Shop

Monday, 14 October 2024, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Habitat for Humanity

This week, Habitat for Humanity's charity op shop in Manurewa marks its first  anniversary, celebrating with a special ‘buy one get one free’ sale on a variety of items all  week long.

On Friday, October 18th, the store will host a delightful cake and coffee event starting at noon. Shoppers will have the chance to enter a draw for a hamper filled with the best  items from the store. A coffee cart will be on-site, and cake will be shared with  customers and the community.  

The Habitat ReStore offers quality, pre-loved items, with all proceeds supporting local  housing programs and initiatives. In 2024, Habitat helped 862 families make their  homes warmer, healthier, and safer, while also assisting 44 families in achieving  affordable homeownership. Habitat ReStores play a vital role in Habitat’s mission to  support Kiwis in housing need. 

Brie, the Manurewa ReStore Manager, shares, “The best part of the Manurewa ReStore is  the sense of community. Whether it’s the regular customers hunting for unique  treasures or the volunteers dedicating their time, we all share a commitment to  something greater than ourselves. The diverse range of items we offer adds to the  unique shopping experience.” 

“The ReStore has become a hub for individuals from all walks of life. We cultivate a supportive, welcoming community that focuses on giving back. Our volunteers, community, and staff form strong connections, and we often have customers stop by just to chat, knowing they’ll be greeted with a friendly face.”

Habitat is proud to be a part of the Manurewa community and invites everyone to join in  the celebration this week! 

Habitat ReStore Manurewa: 14 Station Road, Manurewa 

