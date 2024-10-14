Habitat For Humanity Northern Celebrates One Year Of The Manurewa Charity Op Shop

This week, Habitat for Humanity's charity op shop in Manurewa marks its first anniversary, celebrating with a special ‘buy one get one free’ sale on a variety of items all week long.

On Friday, October 18th, the store will host a delightful cake and coffee event starting at noon. Shoppers will have the chance to enter a draw for a hamper filled with the best items from the store. A coffee cart will be on-site, and cake will be shared with customers and the community.

The Habitat ReStore offers quality, pre-loved items, with all proceeds supporting local housing programs and initiatives. In 2024, Habitat helped 862 families make their homes warmer, healthier, and safer, while also assisting 44 families in achieving affordable homeownership. Habitat ReStores play a vital role in Habitat’s mission to support Kiwis in housing need.

Brie, the Manurewa ReStore Manager, shares, “The best part of the Manurewa ReStore is the sense of community. Whether it’s the regular customers hunting for unique treasures or the volunteers dedicating their time, we all share a commitment to something greater than ourselves. The diverse range of items we offer adds to the unique shopping experience.”

“The ReStore has become a hub for individuals from all walks of life. We cultivate a supportive, welcoming community that focuses on giving back. Our volunteers, community, and staff form strong connections, and we often have customers stop by just to chat, knowing they’ll be greeted with a friendly face.”

Habitat is proud to be a part of the Manurewa community and invites everyone to join in the celebration this week!

Habitat ReStore Manurewa: 14 Station Road, Manurewa

