Flybuys Members Into The Final Weeks For Using Up Points

Image:Supplied

More than 2.9 million Flybuys members have only weeks left to spend their last rewards, as the closure of the enormously popular loyalty programme at the end of this year approaches fast.

“With Christmas also fast approaching, now is the ideal time to spend final Flybuys Points,” says Lizzy Ryley, CEO of Loyalty New Zealand.

“Once we close Flybuys at midnight 31 December, all outstanding Points held by our 2.9 million members will expire so we are encouraging members to use them now, before it’s too late.”

Since the Flybuys Store opened, more than 1.6 million accounts have been rewarded with something from the Store, with around 400,000 accounts picking up thousands of items and top brands each year. The lowest value reward is currently 5 New World Dollars for 28 points, while the highest value reward ever was a 56,065 point Masport BBQ Outdoor Kitchen.

The Flybuys Store has been by far the most popular way to be rewarded with Flybuys, with close to 90% of members spending their Points there. The remainder have earned New World Dollars and Pumped Fuel Discounts at Z and Caltex stations.

Looking back at the spending statistics over the years, the favourite top ten rewards reflected the Kiwi lifestyle with items like, NZ House & Garden magazine, Gift Cards, portable speakers and Apple Airpods. Kitchen items like Airfryers and Toastie Makers are also among the most popular.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Flybuys has given out more than 13 million rewards since 2005, with a total value of $1.1 billion. Although Flybuys is closing, the programme is keen for its members to continue to spend their Points.

From October 14, Flybuys members have only two more weeks to earn Flybuys before earning finishes at 11.59pm on 31 October. They have until 11.59pm on 31 December 2024, when the programme officially closes, to spend their Flybuys Points.

“We want to give our members as much notice as possible, so they have plenty of time to redeem their Points, including over the busy Christmas period, we encourage them to spend them now, and not leave it until the last minute, as some stock may not last”.

“Flybuys would like to thank the 2.9 million New Zealanders who have embraced the programme. We are hugely grateful for the support we have received from Kiwis over the past 28 years,” says Lizzy Ryley, CEO at Loyalty New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

