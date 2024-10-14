Revolut Launches eSIMs In New Zealand, A Seamless Way To Avoid Unexpected Roaming Charges

Revolut New Zealand announces the launch of its eSIM product which is a cost-effective way for Kiwis to access data plans without unexpected roaming charges in over 100 countries

Kiwi customers will be able to install a single eSIM fully digitally, which they can top up in just a few clicks in their Revolut app whenever they need. The eSIM can be used simultaneously while having a physical SIM, allowing customers to switch easily between networks and never worry about roaming charges again

Revolut will cost customers half the amount per GB compared to regular telcos

Revolut, the global financial app with over 45 million customers worldwide, becomes the first financial institution in New Zealand to offer eSIMs and global data plans to its customers. Revolut eSIM allows customers to get mobile data abroad, and stay connected without unexpected roaming charges and interruptions.

Revolut customers on eSIM compatible devices will have access to the eSIM, regardless of their Revolut plan. Once installed, customers will be able to top up data wherever they go - without any need for a physical SIM. Connecting the eSIM enables customers to use the Revolut app without using up their mobile data allowance - so if a Revolut customer lands in a country and doesn't have data access, they can still access their Revolut app and use all the products and features, including topping up their data.

There’s a growing demand for more affordable and transparent mobile connectivity solutions as Kiwis seek to manage their finances effectively during their travels. In 2023, New Zealand residents took approximately 2.96 million overseas trips. Reports demonstrate that many travellers still face higher casual rates, with charges reaching $11.50 for just 200 MB of data in certain regions. Additionally, telecommunications companies in New Zealand collectively receive an estimated $114 million from roaming charges each year.

Georgia Grange, Head Revolut New Zealand, said: “At Revolut, our mission is to simplify life for Kiwis. We utilise cutting-edge technology to enhance our customers' experiences, and our eSIM is a prime example of this innovation. It offers seamless access to mobile data, eliminating the frustrations associated with high roaming charges and the hassle of managing a physical SIM card.

Wherever Kiwis travel, they can effortlessly secure a data plan with just a few taps on their phone, allowing them to instantly share stunning photos from their adventures with friends and family. This solution is a game-changer for those who love to explore internationally, providing a convenient and cost-effective way to stay connected while on the go.”

Hakan Koç, founder and CEO of 1GLOBAL said: ‘By joining forces, Revolut can leverage 1GLOBAL’s worldwide mobile network and market leading eSIM platform to enhance their own international technological infrastructure. 1GLOBAL provides quick and secure mobile network connectivity in over 160 countries worldwide. Our eSIM technology integrates seamlessly into the existing Revolut app and can be installed on any eSIM-compatible mobile device in less than a minute.’

The launch of eSIM ensures travellers are supported by Revolut from the very beginning of their trip through to the very end. With Revolut eSIM, customers no longer have to worry about extortionate roaming charges.

