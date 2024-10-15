Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwibank Rate Changes

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

We are making changes to our home loan fixed rates and term deposit rates effective Tuesday 15 October.

Home Loan Card      
Headline Special: 6.19% p.a. fixed for one year. Min 20% equity.  
       
ProductPrevious Special Rate*New Special Rate*Previous Standard Rate (>80LVR)New Standard Rate (>80LVR)  
Variable / Offset7.75% 7.75%   
Revolving7.80% 7.80%   
6 month fixed 6.85%6.75%7.75%7.65%  
1 year fixed6.29%6.19%7.19%7.09%  
2 year fixed 5.79%5.69%6.69%6.59%  
3 year fixed 5.79%5.69%6.59%6.49%  
4 year fixed 5.69% 6.49%   
5 year fixed5.69% 6.49%   
       
       
* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers). 
+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.
Term Deposit Rates

Interest Tier:$10,000+ $5,000 - $9,999
 Current RateNew RateChange Current RateNew RateChange
120 days5.00%4.75%-0.25% 4.90%4.65%-0.25%
6 months5.65%5.60%-0.05% 5.55%5.50%-0.05%
200 days5.65%5.60%-0.05% 5.55%5.50%-0.05%
9 months5.35%5.25%-0.10% 5.25%5.15%-0.10%
1 year5.15%5.10%-0.05% 5.05%5.00%-0.05%
2 years4.60%4.50%-0.10% 4.50%4.40%-0.10%
3 years4.50%4.40%-0.10% 4.40%4.30%-0.10%
4 years4.50%4.40%-0.10% 4.40%4.30%-0.10%
5 years4.50%4.40%-0.10% 4.40%4.30%-0.10%

