Kiwibank Rate Changes
We are making changes to our home loan fixed rates and term deposit rates effective Tuesday 15 October.
|Home Loan Card
|Headline Special: 6.19% p.a. fixed for one year. Min 20% equity.
|Product
|Previous Special Rate*
|New Special Rate*
|Previous Standard Rate (>80LVR)
|New Standard Rate (>80LVR)
|Variable / Offset
|7.75%
|7.75%
|Revolving
|7.80%
|7.80%
|6 month fixed
|6.85%
|6.75%
|7.75%
|7.65%
|1 year fixed
|6.29%
|6.19%
|7.19%
|7.09%
|2 year fixed
|5.79%
|5.69%
|6.69%
|6.59%
|3 year fixed
|5.79%
|5.69%
|6.59%
|6.49%
|4 year fixed
|5.69%
|6.49%
|5 year fixed
|5.69%
|6.49%
|* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers).
|+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.
Term Deposit Rates
|Interest Tier:
|$10,000+
|$5,000 - $9,999
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Change
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Change
|120 days
|5.00%
|4.75%
|-0.25%
|4.90%
|4.65%
|-0.25%
|6 months
|5.65%
|5.60%
|-0.05%
|5.55%
|5.50%
|-0.05%
|200 days
|5.65%
|5.60%
|-0.05%
|5.55%
|5.50%
|-0.05%
|9 months
|5.35%
|5.25%
|-0.10%
|5.25%
|5.15%
|-0.10%
|1 year
|5.15%
|5.10%
|-0.05%
|5.05%
|5.00%
|-0.05%
|2 years
|4.60%
|4.50%
|-0.10%
|4.50%
|4.40%
|-0.10%
|3 years
|4.50%
|4.40%
|-0.10%
|4.40%
|4.30%
|-0.10%
|4 years
|4.50%
|4.40%
|-0.10%
|4.40%
|4.30%
|-0.10%
|5 years
|4.50%
|4.40%
|-0.10%
|4.40%
|4.30%
|-0.10%