Lockheed Martin Appoints Kevin Short To Succeed Graham Lintott As New Zealand Country Lead

Lockheed Martin has appointed retired Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) officer, Air Marshal Kevin Short as Managing Director of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin’s New Zealand operation, effective November 2024. Short will succeed Graham Lintott, who will retire at the end of November after a decade of service with the company.

Short will report directly to Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive, Warren McDonald, and subsequently to Steven Roberton when he assumes the Chief Executive role in December 2024.

Following a distinguished career spanning over four decades with the RNZAF and the New Zealand Defence Force, Short retired as Chief of Defence Force for New Zealand in June 2024. His extensive background in defence leadership and operations, including domestic and global events, positions him to continue advancing Lockheed Martin's operations in New Zealand.

McDonald expressed his gratitude to Lintott for his leadership and contribution. “Graham has been pivotal to the growth of the Lockheed Martin New Zealand business both domestically and internationally,” he said. “Under his leadership, Lockheed Martin has supported the New Zealand Defence Force with transformational logistics and sustainment capabilities and initiatives such as the delivery of the new C-130J Super Hercules fleet. We are deeply thankful for his years of service.”

McDonald also extended a warm welcome to Short, adding, “Kevin brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of New Zealand’s defence environment, which will be invaluable as we continue to grow our operations. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to working closely with him to further our strategic partnerships and commitments in the region.”

Short expressed his enthusiasm for joining the company, noting, “Lockheed Martin is an important partner to the New Zealand Defence Force, providing world-class capabilities that are essential for our nation’s defence and security. I look forward to contributing to its continued success in supporting New Zealand’s defence objectives.”

