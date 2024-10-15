Tauranga’s Table Tax Another Nail In The Coffin For Businesses

Tauranga City Council has today faced backlash from local cafes and restaurants following changes to outdoor dining fees that would see further costs piled onto hospitality businesses offering alfresco dining options.

“It’s a table-tax, plain and simple.” said Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren.

“Mayor Drysdale needs to dip his oar in the water and work with local businesses, not against them. Taxing them further into the ground is hardly the right thing to do.

“Owners are desperate for a reason to open their doors in the morning, and a meek gesture of temporarily waiving this table-tax until next year doesn’t scream optimism.

“This change has been justified under the guise of ‘fairness and consistency’ so that now every business gets its fair share of suffering. Or, if it’s footpath congestion Council is worried about, why not explore more constructive solutions?

“Burdened with forever-vanishing carparks, rising rates and insurance costs, this is one more nail in the coffin for a dying CBD and its neighbouring streets. This will be a real test for the Mayor to determine if he's comfortable rocking the boat, or rowing in the wrong direction.”

© Scoop Media

