New Autodesk AI Capabilities Accelerating AEC Digital Transformation

Advancements in data, industry cloud and investments in core portfolio lead the transformation towards outcome-based BIM

New connection between Autodesk Forma and Autodesk Docs, Autodesk’s AECO data repository

The beta release of Autodesk Assistant in Autodesk Construction Cloud lets users ask questions around their specification documents.

Australia & New Zealand – October 16, 2024 – Announced at the annual Design & Make conference, Autodesk University, Autodesk is introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data connections to accelerate the digital transformation of the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) industry, and support organisations’ ability to deliver smarter, more resilient ways of designing and making homes, workplaces, and communities.

“We understand the challenges to achieve this future: the $3.7 trillion needed to meet infrastructure needs, the staggering amount of waste generated yearly from construction and demolition, the increasing project complexities, and tightening budgets,” said Amy Bunszel, EVP of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) solutions at Autodesk.

“We believe that outcome-based building information modeling (BIM) is the solution to achieving outcomes like carbon neutrality or reduced waste throughout the project lifecycle. The foundation of outcome-based BIM is data — data that’s granular, accessible, and open, uniting teams across the project lifecycle. Better data helps to meet accelerated timelines, provides AI-powered insights to improve productivity, and enables more informed decision-making, lowering risks down the line.”

Data-powered collaboration across the project lifecycle

Autodesk is building Autodesk Forma, the AECO industry cloud, to connect project data–within Autodesk and third-party solutions alike – to unify BIM workflows across the teams that design, build, and operate the built environment. The key to unlocking the value of this data is Autodesk Docs, a common data environment for the AECO industry. Autodesk Docs is the central hub that will connect, organise, and secure data across solutions like AutoCAD, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Revit, Tandem, Civil 3D, and Autodesk Workshop XR so that the right data can reach the right people, at the right time, throughout the project lifecycle.

Earlier this year, Autodesk released the AEC Data Model API – an important step towards enabling granular data for Autodesk Docs users. Now, Autodesk Forma has been connected to Autodesk Docs, Autodesk’s AECO data repository, and over time, this will bring with it new workflows and opportunities that connect teams, and project data, together to supercharge collaboration.

Over time, Autodesk Forma’s connection to Autodesk Docs will enhance the integration between Forma and Revit, laying the groundwork for a powerful, fluid connection between Forma’s planning tools and Revit’s detailed design and documentation capabilities.

Autodesk has also announced commercial availability of Autodesk Workshop XR, an immersive design review workspace connected to Autodesk Docs. Workshop XR allows design teams and stakeholders to walk through their 3D models at human scale for the ultimate design review experience. The extended reality environment provides a deeper understanding of the spatial experience within the built environment, helping teams create and catch design issues, preventing costly rework, delays, and project waste.

Accelerating better outcomes with data and AI

Getting data right is foundational to advancing outcome-based BIM and improving customer workflows with AI. At AU, we’ll discuss exciting advancements from Autodesk AI that improve productivity, creativity, and sustainability.

Advancement to Autodesk AI to improve productivity, creativity and sustainability include Embodied Carbon Analysis in Autodesk Forma, now in beta. The earlier in the design process you can measure the carbon footprint of building materials, the greater impact you can have on outcomes. This AI-powered capability will allow designers to test material design decisions from day one. It’s part of Autodesk’s Total Carbon Analysis for Architects in theAEC Collection, which measures carbon impacts from things like lighting, HVAC, architectural elements, and building materials.

Autodesk AI is also making it easier to surface information from mountains of data. With the beta release of Autodesk Assistant in Autodesk Construction Cloud, users can easily ask questions around their specification documents. Using natural language prompts, Autodesk Assistant can answer specific questions, generate lists of items, or even draft summaries for project communications. Over time, Autodesk Assistant will become more engrained in everyday workflows to help teams save time and reduce risk.

Additionally, the use of real-world data and context is especially valuable for designing and making better outcomes for the built environment. Autodesk continues to invest in its strategic alliance with Esri, and announced plans to expand Esri’s data availability within Autodesk Forma, giving architects access to valuable contextual data earlier in the design process. In addition to existing access to Esri’s terrain data, there are plans to incorporate contextual geographic data from ArcGIS, including both Esri and consensually shared customer data for buildings, zoning, roads, property boundaries, imagery and more. This expanded integration will help architects and planners use Autodesk Forma to design with location in mind and deliver projects that are more sustainable, resilient, and can better support local communities.

Building the future by investing in the core

Also unveiled at Autodesk University, updates to Autodesk’s core portfolio of products that are connected to Autodesk Docs – Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D and Autodesk Construction Cloud – include:

AutoCAD 2025 : is now twice as fast to open files as AutoCAD 2024, so users spend less time waiting and more time designing. Autodesk will soon launch a private beta of a new type of insight that delivers near real-time information to help users get the most out of AutoCAD, right within users’ workflows.

is now twice as fast to open files as AutoCAD 2024, so users spend less time waiting and more time designing. Autodesk will soon launch a private beta of a new type of insight that delivers near real-time information to help users get the most out of AutoCAD, right within users’ workflows. Civil 3D: in Autodesk Collaboration for Civil 3D, Autodesk enhanced existing capabilities to enable key infrastructure measurements, sectioning, and integration of 3D models. As well, updates to Sheet Set Manager for the Web brings its capabilities more in line with the desktop version.

Revit 2025: continues to deliver on customer feedback, with highly requested releases like Sheet Collections and PDF upgrades for managing document sets, interoperability improvements for more open workflows in BIM, and upgrades for performance, personalisation and insights that benefit productivity.

“The core portfolio is the on-ramp to outcome-based BIM. We’re committed to partnering with our customers on this transformation by helping them succeed today while we build towards the future and advance Autodesk Forma as the AECO industry cloud,” said Bunszel.

