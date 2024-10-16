Exceptional New Wine Lover’s Haven To Launch In November

The College Hill Wine Room by David Nash, is set to become the epitome of fine wine luxury, ushering in a new era of wine culture and hospitality experiences when it opens in November. Located on College Hill in Auckland’s Inner West neighbourhood of Freeman’s Bay, the thoughtful collection of above and below-ground spaces is a wine (and spirit) lover’s home away from home, comprising a wine bar, luxury retail offering, private dining room and Chefs kitchen, along with New Zealand’s premier subterranean wine storage vaults, built in collaboration with Storage King.

The Wine Room is created and helmed by David Nash, one of New Zealand’s most experienced and trusted wine professionals. Acclaimed Executive Chef Ryan Moore is also a partner in The Wine Room and has created a perfectly paired food offering for the Wine Bar, which is open to the public and adjoined to the retail offering. As well as a series of hosted wine and spirit experiences, the space can be booked for large luxury events. The 20-person private dining room can be booked for Champagne breakfasts, lunch events, intimate dinners and celebrations throughout the day. Residents of the wine cellars will also have 24-7 access to their collections as well as preferential benefits at retail and unlimited corkage in the bar or private events.

“We want The Wine Room to play a pivotal role in elevating our wine culture in New Zealand as a place where anyone can come to share their love of wine and spirits. By dropping in for a glass on the way home or by attending our events, you’ll meet some of the greatest winemakers in the world. With your own collection cellared on site, you can open and share your wines, have them handled by wine professionals and enjoy a series of menus purposefully created to maximise the enjoyment of those great bottles,” says David.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “It’s like a wine collector’s home away from home, and that home just happens to have a wine bar, private dining room, Michelin-starred chef and sommeliers on hand to create some amazing wine and food experiences.”

For collectors, The Wine Room includes over 400 individual subterranean cellars all expertly climate and temperature controlled. Managed by the expert team at The Wine Room in collaboration with partner Storage King, the below-ground cellars provide assurance and certification when cellaring investment wines or spirit collections.

The Wine Room's extensive retail offering, curated by David Nash, will offer a pre-vetted a selection of New Zealand’s and the world’s best wines and staffed by some of the country’s most experienced wine professionals.

Great wine experiences are inextricably linked to great food and the bar at The Wine Room will serve the classics, perfectly executed to match the by-the-glass offering. The venue’s adaptable space with its bespoke handcrafted fitout will be a drawcard for private dining, celebrations and events transforming elegantly for all occasions.

“Ryan and I aligned on the food offering in about two seconds; it’s 100 percent about the wine and 100 percent about the food,” says David.

“We want everyone who drops into the wine bar, or joins us for drinks and canapes on the sun deck, or books out the private dining room to walk away with some knowledge on how to elevate any wine and food experience. Everything is a hosted experience; hopefully, for a few people, it’ll be where they catch the wine bug or have that great wine and food memory; it’s a life-changing moment.”

The Wine Room located at 43 College Hill will be open mid-November.

The Wine Room Shop will be open 7 days a week.

The Wine Room Bar will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to late.

The private dining room and event spaces can be booked 7 days a week.

The Wine Room Cellars have private and secure 24-7 keypad access.

