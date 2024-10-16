Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington Strike Player Wins $800,000

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 9:27 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Strike player from Wellington will be pinching themselves after winning $800,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Island Bay Video in Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Gisborne will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Lytton West Post & Lotto in Gisborne and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 