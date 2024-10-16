Wellington Strike Player Wins $800,000

A lucky Strike player from Wellington will be pinching themselves after winning $800,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Island Bay Video in Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Gisborne will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Lytton West Post & Lotto in Gisborne and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

