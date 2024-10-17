ASB Adjusts Mortgage Rates

ASB has today announced adjustments to its mortgage rates, following the bank’s reductions across fixed and floating mortgage rates last week. ASB’s latest changes include a 36-basis point reduction to its 6-month term, down to a market-leading rate of 6.39%.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “We know there’s strong appetite for shorter-term mortgages at the moment. Our drops to 6-month, one year and 18-month terms in response to movement in wholesale rates should appeal to our customers refixing, as well as those looking to buy a property.”

ASB has also reduced some of its shorter-term term deposit rates by between 10 and 35 basis points, and increased its 4-and-5 year term deposits by 10 basis points each.

All rate adjustments are effective immediately for new and current customers.

Fixed home lending term Previous rate New rate Rate decrease 6-month 6.75% 6.39% -0.36% 1-year 6.19% 5.99% -0.20% 18-month 5.89% 5.79% -0.10% 4-year 5.69% 5.79% +0.10% 5-year 5.69% 5.79% +0.10%

