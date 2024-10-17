ASB Adjusts Mortgage Rates

ASB has today announced adjustments to its mortgage rates, following the bank’s reductions across fixed and floating mortgage rates last week. ASB’s latest changes include a 36-basis point reduction to its 6-month term, down to a market-leading rate of 6.39%.
ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “We know there’s strong appetite for shorter-term mortgages at the moment. Our drops to 6-month, one year and 18-month terms in response to movement in wholesale rates should appeal to our customers refixing, as well as those looking to buy a property.”
ASB has also reduced some of its shorter-term term deposit rates by between 10 and 35 basis points, and increased its 4-and-5 year term deposits by 10 basis points each.
All rate adjustments are effective immediately for new and current customers.
|Fixed home lending term
|Previous rate
|New rate
|Rate decrease
|6-month
|6.75%
|6.39%
|-0.36%
|1-year
|6.19%
|5.99%
|-0.20%
|18-month
|5.89%
|5.79%
|-0.10%
|4-year
|5.69%
|5.79%
|+0.10%
|5-year
|5.69%
|5.79%
|+0.10%