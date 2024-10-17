Unpack ’25: The Trends In Travel From Expedia And Bookabach

October 17, 2024, New Zealand: The Waikato region has been named among the top 10 trending global destinations for 2025 in Expedia Group’s Unpack ‘25 report – alongside Abu Dhabi, Reims and Santa Barbara.

With a combination of diverse landscapes and natural wonders, the Waikato region made the list of top ‘Detour Destinations’ travellers want to discover in 2025. Waikato offers travellers a range of iconic experiences, whether it’s the Hobbiton™ Movie Set, Hamilton Gardens, experiencing the sunset at Raglan, visiting New Zealand’s largest fenced eco-sanctuary at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, visiting Zealong Tea Estate, or enjoying an incredible Waikato-grown meal.

Expedia Group’s Unpack ‘25 is the annual data driven outlook for what’s motivating travellers and where they will go next year, drawing on first-party travel data, insights from 25,000 travellers, and the latest industry innovation to “unpack” the six noteworthy travel trends for 2025. This year’s report includes trends such as Detour Destinations (featuring Waikato), JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) Travel and The Phenomena-List, which will see people travel great distances to see natural phenomena in real life.

“Expedia Group continuously works to blend technology with travel, making journeys simpler and more enjoyable. The Unpack report is our opportunity to reflect on what travellers are seeking and how our partners are innovating,” said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group. “From this year’s trends, I’m eager to recharge and embrace JOMO Travel and visit some Detour Destinations for my next holiday.”

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism CEO Nicola Greenwell says their team has worked hard over the years to attract visitors to Waikato, knowing they have amazing experiences to share. “We are so proud to be the only New Zealand destination identified on Expedia’s global list – now that’s mighty! We’d encourage travellers to ensure their visit is lengthy, allowing plenty of time to explore the many unforgettable experiences awaiting them in the mighty Waikato.”

Expedia – Detour Destinations: Next year, travellers are not only visiting the tried-and-true tourist destinations – they are adding detours, with the Waikato region featuring in the top ten. Expedia’s destinations of the year are near popular hotspots, making them ideal day trips while also being as attractive as the main attractions. In the hunt for the less crowded and less well known, 63% of consumers say they are likely to visit a Detour Destination on their next trip*.

Expedia compiled the 10 trending Detour Destinations for 2025 based on increase in searches:^

• Reims, France (detour from Paris)

• Brescia, Italy (detour from Milan)

• Cozumel, Mexico (detour from Cancun)

• Santa Barbara, California, USA (detour from Los Angeles)

• Waikato, New Zealand (detour from Auckland)

• Girona, Spain (detour from Barcelona)

• Fukuoka, Japan (detour from Tokyo)

• Abu Dhabi, UAE (detour from Dubai)

• Krabi, Thailand (detour from Phuket)

• Canmore, Alberta, Canada (detour from Calgary)

Expedia – Goods Getaways: TikTok has inspired travellers to take trips in search of craveable (and share-worthy) specialty goods. Whether it’s a viral chocolate bar from Dubai, butter from France, skincare products from Korea or Japanese sweets, travellers are making extra space in their carry-ons for unique treasures, even creating entire trips around getting the goods.

When going on holiday, 39% of travellers visit grocery stores or supermarkets and 44% shop for local goods they can’t get at home.* Coffee tours in Costa Rica, tea tastings in China and matcha experiences in Japan are some of the most popular Goods Getaway experiences bookable on Expedia.^^

Bookabach – JOMO Travel: We often experience FOMO when seeing others go on an action packed holiday, but in 2025, travellers will embrace JOMO, the joy of missing out. JOMO Travel means doing less on holiday to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life as well as staying at cosy cabins or peaceful beach houses to boost relaxation and reconnection. Two-thirds (62%) of travellers say these types of trips reduce stress and anxiety, and nearly half say that it enhances quality time with loved ones.

The best way to experience JOMO Travel is from a charming beach house, secluded lakeside lodge or cosy mountain cabin. The top holiday home amenities JOMO Travellers are seeking are tranquil gardens, spa pools and decks with a view.*

Bookabach – The Phenomena-List: Droves of international travellers booked private holiday homes along the path of totality to see the total solar eclipse in 2024, proving people will travel great distances to see natural phenomena in real life. Survey data revealed that the Northern Lights (61%) are the top phenomenon travellers want to see, followed by geological phenomena (30%) like volcanoes, geysers and hot springs. Eighty percent of travellers say it’s important to stay in a place that offers prime viewing for these natural wonders,* so it’s no surprise that private holiday homes in remote destinations are ideal for phenomena-seekers.

Bookabach has handpicked these global natural phenomena travellers will want a front-row seat to in 2025:

• International Dark Sky Park - Arches National Park, Utah

• Synchronous firefly season - Great Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg, TN • Penguin parade - Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia

• Bioluminescent plankton - Vero Beach, Florida

• “Black Sun” starlings’ migration - Wadden Sea National Park, Denmark • Ballet of Japanese cranes - Hokkaido, Japan

• Highest tides in the world, walk on the ocean floor - Bay of Fundy, Canada • Starling murmurations - Somerset, U.K.

• Volcanoes, lava fields and black sand beaches - Reykjavík, Iceland

• Northern Lights - Lapland region, Finland

2025 Set-Jetting Forecast: From bingeworthy streaming shows to reality TV, travellers keep turning to the screen for holiday inspiration. Since Expedia identified Set-Jetting as a travel behavior in 2022, the trend continues to grow. Two-thirds of travellers say movies, streaming services and TV shows have influenced their travel choices, a 16% increase from last year.

For the second year, Expedia compiled the Set-Jetting Forecast to reveal what entertainment inspired destinations travellers will head to in 2025. Destinations inspired by “Emily in Paris” and “White Lotus” are not the only Set-Jetting standouts, as proven by Expedia search data following these releases:^^^

• Dubai inspired by “The Real Housewives of Dubai”

• Montana and Wyoming inspired by “Yellowstone”

• New York City inspired by “And Just Like That...”

• Cape Town inspired by “One Piece”

• Scotland inspired by “The Traitors”

One-Click Trips: Half of consumers make daily, weekly or monthly purchases because of trusted influencer content^^^^.Though shopping on Instagram and TikTok has become the new normal for lower-ticket items like fashion and beauty, travel shopping on social media is still in its early stages. Half of consumers say they have wanted to book a trip they saw on their social feeds, but cited time and complexity as the primary barriers. Globally, Expedia recently launched travel industry-first shoppable storefronts curated by social media creators, tastemakers and brands with more than 100 Travel Shops, and coming to New Zealand in the future.

New Zealand traveller breakdown:

Expedia Detour Destinations:

63% of Kiwis say they are likely to visit a Detour Destination on their next trip. Waikato data:

This information is based off actual accommodation booking data for Waikato. NZ plus international traveller data was included.

Top countries doing inbound travel into Waikato region:

1. US

2. Australia

Regions in Waikato from most popular:

1. Hamilton

2. Cambridge

3. Raglan

4. Waitomo

5. Waikato (this result represents general searches where the traveller

searches under the whole region)

6. Matamata

7. Huntly

Most popular traveller type in order:

1. Couple

2. Family

3. Group

4. Solo

Expedia - Goods Getaways:

32% of Kiwi travellers have chosen a holiday destination to buy an item they can’t get at home. This rises to 44% of 18-34s.

74% of Kiwi travellers visit supermarkets or a grocery store to buy local goods they can’t eat at home.

Kiwis were most likely to go on holiday to buy:

• Sweets from Japan (23%)

• Skincare from Korea – “K Beauty” (20%)

• Custom made clothes from Vietnam (20%)

• Pistachio chocolate from Dubai (17%)

The most popular ‘iconic’ souvenirs were:

• A watch from Switzerland (18%)

• Maple syrup from Canada (18%)

• Macarons from France (16%)

The most common souvenirs Kiwis seek out while travelling are:

• Key rings, mugs, magnets (52%)

• Clothes (50%)

• Local arts and crafts (43%)

• Local food or delicacies they can’t get at home (38%)

The top supermarket items to buy were:

• Sweets (56%)

• Soaps (32%)

• Savoury snacks (28%)

• Beverages (26%)

• Coffee and tea (26%)

Bookabach - The Phenomena List:

85% are interested in travelling to experience natural phenomena in the coming year, rising to 92% for 18-24 year olds and 91% for 35-44 year olds.

18-24 year olds are most likely to rely on social media (44%) to choose where to view natural phenomena.

Three quarters (75%) think it would be important to have a private viewing spot for the natural phenomena from their rental.

The global natural phenomena Kiwis are most interested in seeing:

• The Northern Lights (69%)

• A solar eclipse (27%)

• Geological phenomena (25%) e.g. geysers, hot springs, volcanoes) • Sea turtle hatchings (24%)

• Bioluminescence (21%)

Bookabach - JOMO Travel:

Nearly all 18-24 year olds want to take a JOMO holiday (94%).

85% of Kiwis who have stayed in a holiday home would be interested in taking a JOMO holiday to unwind and recharge, and on a regular basis, with nearly a quarter (23%) admitting they feel the need for this type of holiday every few months and one in ten (12%) saying they need it weekly!

73% of Kiwis believe a serene holiday is an antidote to stress and anxiety because it:

• Increases relaxation (67%)

• Provides a sense of escape from daily responsibilities (58%) – increasing to 62% for women

• Encourages restful sleep (54%)

• Enhances quality time with family and friends (54%)

Kiwis’ top five preferred accommodation for a rest and recharge holiday are:

• Charming beach house (41%)

• Secluded lake side lodge (30%)

• Private island retreat (29%)

• Treehouse or forest retreat (23%)

• Remote cabin (19%)

Expedia Group - Set-Jetting:

• 59% of Kiwis have researched a location they have seen in a TV or movie, for a holiday

• 44% have considered booking a location seen in TV/movies

• 21% have booked a holiday to a location seen in TV/movies

Over six in ten (63%) have had their travel decision making influenced by TV and movies; specifically:

• 42% by movies

• 36% by shows on streaming services

• 35% by TV

The most influential genres to Kiwis are:

• Documentaries (33%)

• Films/movies (19%)

• Adventure/Challenge TV (14%)

• Reality TV (13%)

• Drama or comedy series (11%)

Of the destinations depicted in TV shows or films, Hawaii emerged as the top location (42%) because of its portrayal in the upcoming Moana 2 and Jurassic World 4, followed by:

• Japan/Shogun (39%)

• Paris/Emily in Paris (37%)

• Queensland/ Bluey (34%)

• New York/Sex and the City (33%)

• Thailand/The White Lotus (28%)

• Scotland/One Day (26%)

• Egypt / Tomb Raider (24%)

• Los Angeles/Selling Sunset (24%)

• Madrid/Money Heist (22%

One-click trips:

Social media continues to have a strong influence in the travel decision making process for Kiwi travellers, specifically:

• Facebook (42%)

• Instagram (33%)

• TikTok (33%)

40% of Kiwis say they have wanted to book an entire trip they saw on social media – from activities, restaurants to car rentals hotels and flights. This rises to 60% (on average) among 18-34s.

