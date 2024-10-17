Study Into Social Media’s Impact On Premium Foods

New UC research into social media use could revolutionise how New Zealand’s premium gourmet foods, such as wine, truffles, and beef, reach global markets.

UC Professor Sussie Morrish is researching the role of social media in the marketing of premium foods internationally. (Photo/Supplied)

Despite its small economy and population, Aotearoa New Zealand currently produces enough food to feed 60 million people annually and the majority of this is exported. However, our geographic position, and supply chain challenges can make it difficult to access the wider population in our export markets.

Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury Marketing Professor Sussie Morrish and her colleagues have examined international markets and their use of social media to understand how New Zealand can tap into the international food market more effectively.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“New Zealand’s domestic market is small, so internationalisation is not just an opportunity, but a necessity,” Professor Morrish says.

“Our preliminary findings indicate that LinkedIn is the primary choice for wine brokers, wine distributors and multiple liquor groups. Facebook and Instagram are the second most popular platforms. However, even if wine producers may not be involved in social media platforms, they can gain exposure through reviews and scores on online wine sites.”

New Zealand products are highly regarded worldwide, and targeting international consumers who value premium experiences can drive significant economic growth which can be done through social media, Professor Morrish says.

“In the wine business, social media can enable companies to better understand the needs and preferences of existing and potential customers, as well as the broader trends and challenges within the industry.

“Social media engagement through targeted content and personalised interactions can lead to meaningful relationships with influencers, build a strong network, and engage in authentic, relevant conversations with key stakeholders.”

It is also important to pay close attention to country-specific usage of social media in addition to the global platforms. Many countries now have sophisticated local forums that have sprung up, especially during the pandemic.

With growing global demand for premium products, the future of New Zealand’s food and wine industry is promising. However, producers must remain innovative, entrepreneurial, and forward-thinking to overcome challenges such as geographic isolation.

“The tyranny of distance can actually be an advantage for New Zealand, as it adds to the mystique and uniqueness of our products, by focusing on premiumisation and using technology to reach global consumers, we can ensure long-term success in the international market.”

© Scoop Media

