Aratu Forests Plans High Strength Steel Nets To Manage Woody Debris

Aratu Forests Ltd (Aratu) today announced plans for the first of three Swiss-designed high strength steel debris nets which aim to reduce the amount of woody debris flowing into catchments following storm events.

Aratu plans debris nets at private properties bordering Te Marunga, Waimanu and Wakaroa forests. These will be subject to a resource consent process. The first is planned to span a waterway near Wakaroa Forest on a site straddling two properties.

These will complement a range of other measures within the forest that have already been implemented or are planned.

"We’re committed to being a responsible custodian of the environments we operate in, so we’re pleased to be advancing our plans with today’s announcement," said Neil Woods, Aratu Chief Executive.

"Debris nets are one part of a toolbox of measures we are using and plan to use to minimise woody debris accumulating in plantations and migrating down waterways after storms.

"The nets are an extra layer of protection that have been successfully used overseas and in New Zealand. They’ve proven to be very effective at saving lives, buildings and land from the impacts of woody debris and rock falls.

"We’re proud to be partnering with Swiss-based Geobrugg, the pioneer of debris net technology. In the last 10 years Geobrugg has installed over 250 debris flow barriers of the kind proposed by Aratu in more than 25 countries including New Zealand.

"The planned net will be the first of its kind in Tairāwhiti. One installed in 2021 in northern Hawke’s Bay has worked well to date to trap debris after storms.

"The region paid a high price for the devastation caused by cyclones Hale and Gabrielle. Like all forestry companies in Tairāwhiti, we work in a very challenging environment with many trees planted on highly erodible soils on steep hill slopes.

"We have learnt much from the cyclones and are determined to keep lifting our game to limit the impacts from our operations."

Since taking over the forests in 2019, Aratu has introduced a range of measures to improve the management of woody debris.

"We look forward to progressing the resource consent process with the Gisborne District Council so we can get on with doing our bit to better manage woody debris in Tairāwhiti," said Neil Woods.

