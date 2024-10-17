NZ Compare Awards 2024: Call For Entries Now Open

NZ Compare is excited to bring back the iconic and highly anticipated NZ Compare Awards for 2024 - an event dedicated to uplifting and commemorating excellence and innovation in Aotearoa. It’s the perfect time to celebrate the very best in Aotearoa’s internet, energy, and telecommunications industries. Hitting its 8th year, the NZ Compare Awards have bloomed into an annual event that recognises outstanding service to Kiwis, innovation, and customer satisfaction across a broad range of categories.

NZ Compare invites businesses across the country to submit their nominations and showcase their excellence. With the entries now officially open for 2024, this is a unique opportunity to stand out in a competitive marketplace and gain recognition for your commitment to delivering services to Kiwis that keep us connected and powered!

Whether you are a large company or a growing provider, NZ Compare welcomes your entry and encourages all eligible businesses to get involved.

This year, NZ Compare Awards 2024 have been supported by some great sponsors, including Chorus, realestate.co.nz, Enable Networks, Northpower Fibre and Tuatahi First Fibre. The aim for 2024 is to shine a light on categories across key sectors such as Broadband, Power and Mobile. Categories will have a special emphasis on celebrating sustainability and customer experience. NZ Compare’s infamous ‘Making a Difference Award’ will also return this year. Open to all sectors, this special award recognises those companies making a significant difference to local communities through innovation, creativity, and technology, with Kiwis at the heart of their projects.

This year, winners will be selected by a panel of industry expert judges and, in some categories, public voting. By empowering Kiwis to use their voice, companies that deliver excellent service and value can be platformed and celebrated.

NZ Compare Founder and CEO Gavin Male said, "The NZ Compare Awards have become a benchmark for industry excellence in New Zealand, and we're thrilled to be hosting the event again this year. We encourage all companies that are making a difference in the lives of Kiwis to enter and be part of this celebration."

Key Dates:

Entries Open: 01/10/2024

Entries Close: 06/11/2024

Finalist Ceremony: 19/11/2024

Winners Announced: 10/12/2024

For more information on categories, entry criteria, and how to submit an entry, visit the NZ Compare Awards 2024 official website at awards.nzcompare.com.

