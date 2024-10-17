Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Workspace Studios And Toi Pōneke Art Centre Announce New Pōneke Jewellery Residencies

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Workspace Studios

Workspace Studios in partnership with Toi Pōneke Art Centre are thrilled to announce two brand-new jewellery workshop residencies for 2024 - 2025!

Applications are now open for the Tipua and the Kapeu Residencies.

The Tipua will be awarded to a promising emerging jeweller. It is designed to assist early-career makers to lay a solid foundation of skills and peer connections leading to sustainable arts practice.

The Kapeu residency is aimed at developing professionals ready to advance their work to the next level while fostering a vibrant connection within the jewellery community.

Thanks to the generosity of Toi Pōneke Art Centre, both residency packages will offer bench space at Workspace Studios in Toi Pōneke, access to tools and specialist equipment, and mentoring support. Each residency will culminate in an exhibition at either Toi Pōneke Gallery (Kapeu) or Mason & Collins Gallery (Tipua).

“We are calling all self-starters, makers and creative thinkers” – says Vaune Mason, a director of Workspace Studios – “We are actively seeking future leaders of the Aotearoa arts landscape and are super excited to be able to offer these opportunities to Pōneke jewellers”.

Wellington-based jewellers are strongly encouraged to apply now with the closing date of 15 November 2024. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Workspace Studios on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 