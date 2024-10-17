Workspace Studios And Toi Pōneke Art Centre Announce New Pōneke Jewellery Residencies

Workspace Studios in partnership with Toi Pōneke Art Centre are thrilled to announce two brand-new jewellery workshop residencies for 2024 - 2025!

Applications are now open for the Tipua and the Kapeu Residencies.

The Tipua will be awarded to a promising emerging jeweller. It is designed to assist early-career makers to lay a solid foundation of skills and peer connections leading to sustainable arts practice.

The Kapeu residency is aimed at developing professionals ready to advance their work to the next level while fostering a vibrant connection within the jewellery community.

Thanks to the generosity of Toi Pōneke Art Centre, both residency packages will offer bench space at Workspace Studios in Toi Pōneke, access to tools and specialist equipment, and mentoring support. Each residency will culminate in an exhibition at either Toi Pōneke Gallery (Kapeu) or Mason & Collins Gallery (Tipua).

“We are calling all self-starters, makers and creative thinkers” – says Vaune Mason, a director of Workspace Studios – “We are actively seeking future leaders of the Aotearoa arts landscape and are super excited to be able to offer these opportunities to Pōneke jewellers”.

Wellington-based jewellers are strongly encouraged to apply now with the closing date of 15 November 2024.

