Arctic Wolf 2024 Human Risk Behaviour Report Reveals Over Two-Thirds Of A/NZ IT Leaders Have Fallen For Phishing Attacks

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 17 October 2024 – Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations, today published findings from its 2024 Human Risk Behaviour Report, based on a global survey the company commissioned with Sapio Research of more than 1,500 senior IT and security decision-makers and end- users from over sixteen different countries, including 100 IT leaders and 100 end-users in Australia and New Zealand.

As modern threat actors gain access to increasingly more sophisticated AI tools, employees play an even more critical role in their organisations’ cyber defences. The 2024 Arctic Wolf Human Risk Behaviour Report aims to provide business leaders and security practitioners with a better understanding of the people practices and behaviours in their organisations in a post gen-AI world and offer insight into common human risk elements.

Key A/NZ-specific findings from the report include:

Consequences for human-related security failures are steep : 30% of IT leaders have witnessed an employee termination for falling victim to a scam.

: 30% of IT leaders have witnessed an employee termination for falling victim to a scam. IT leaders prove to be delinquent in security practices : More than a third (42%) of IT leaders have disabled security measures on their system.

: More than a third (42%) of IT leaders have disabled security measures on their system. Overconfidence rings true for IT professionals: 84% of IT leaders are confident their organisation won’t fall for a phishing attack, even though 70% have clicked on phishing links themselves.

84% of IT leaders are confident their organisation won’t fall for a phishing attack, even though 70% have clicked on phishing links themselves. Password reuse is still a significant challenge : 67% of IT and cybersecurity leaders admit to reusing system passwords.

: 67% of IT and cybersecurity leaders admit to reusing system passwords. AI policies still in early adoption: 62% of IT leaders say their organisation has an AI policy—but only a quarter (25%) of end users are aware of it.

“Protecting against the human element is a concern security practitioners have held as a top priority for years – and the data in the 2024 Arctic Wolf Human Risk Behaviour Report proves both leaders and end users still have a lot of work to ensure that they as individuals aren’t adversely impacting the overall security of their organisations,” said Adam Marre, chief information security officer, Arctic Wolf.

“Cybersecurity isn't just about technology – it’s about people. As threat actors grow more sophisticated, security leaders must move beyond traditional security training methods and adopt a comprehensive human risk management strategy that will not only help them to better identify and mitigate threats, but more importantly foster a more proactive and security-conscious workforce.”

Security awareness training has historically been a core pillar of security operations, but traditional training solutions that operate on an annual cadence and offer a "check the box" approach to compliance are wildly ineffective, leaving employees unengaged and uninformed about the latest attacks targeting them. This report reveals how important it is for IT and security leaders to embrace the concept of human risk management within their organisations and explores how solutions such as Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness can help create a security culture instead of a culture of blame.

For additional insights from Arctic Wolf’s Human Risk Behaviour Report, visit arcticwolf.com to download the full report.

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyses more than 5.5 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defence at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

