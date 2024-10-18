Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Booster Savvy Double Finalist In International Banking Tech Awards

Friday, 18 October 2024, 10:24 am
Press Release: Booster

Booster is delighted its Savvy debit card is getting international recognition as a finalist in two categories at the Fintech Futures 2024 Banking Tech Awards.

The Awards offer global recognition for excellence and innovation in the international financial technology (FinTech) sector.

Savvy is a daily transactional account linked to an investment fund that offers competitive rates of return, with a smart app to track spending and grow savings.

Savvy is a finalist in both the ‘Best User/Customer Experience Initiative for Consumers’ and ‘Best Use of Tech in Private Banking/Wealth Management’ categories.  

Other finalists in these categories include international heavy hitters like J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Merrill Wealth Management.

Booster’s Chief Customer Officer Diana Papadopoulos says it’s fantastic news.

“Being recognised alongside big global companies in these awards proves that Savvy is a world-class product,” Diana Papadopoulos said.

“Savvy is a highly innovative, digital account with a Mastercard debit card that earns people a competitive rate of return (currently 4.75%). Savvy can also be used with EFTPOS if people don’t want to use contactless payments or it’s not available.

“Savvy being named a finalist in these two awards, coincides with a lot of focus in New Zealand right now on how much more competition is needed in the financial services sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“So, we’re really pleased that Savvy is making its mark here in New Zealand and globally as well,” says Diana Papadopoulos.

The Fintech Futures Banking Tech Awards winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London on 4 December. See the shortlist of finalists.

NOTE:

The Booster Savvy Scheme (‘Savvy’) is not a bank account and Booster is not a registered bank. Savvy is a managed fund and Booster Investment Management Limited is the manager and issuer of Savvy. Find Savvy’s Product Disclosure Statement, and other important information about Savvy (including a comparison document highlighting some of the differences between Savvy and a bank account) here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Booster on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 