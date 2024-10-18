Booster Savvy Double Finalist In International Banking Tech Awards

Booster is delighted its Savvy debit card is getting international recognition as a finalist in two categories at the Fintech Futures 2024 Banking Tech Awards.

The Awards offer global recognition for excellence and innovation in the international financial technology (FinTech) sector.

Savvy is a daily transactional account linked to an investment fund that offers competitive rates of return, with a smart app to track spending and grow savings.

Savvy is a finalist in both the ‘Best User/Customer Experience Initiative for Consumers’ and ‘Best Use of Tech in Private Banking/Wealth Management’ categories.

Other finalists in these categories include international heavy hitters like J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Merrill Wealth Management.

Booster’s Chief Customer Officer Diana Papadopoulos says it’s fantastic news.

“Being recognised alongside big global companies in these awards proves that Savvy is a world-class product,” Diana Papadopoulos said.

“Savvy is a highly innovative, digital account with a Mastercard debit card that earns people a competitive rate of return (currently 4.75%). Savvy can also be used with EFTPOS if people don’t want to use contactless payments or it’s not available.

“Savvy being named a finalist in these two awards, coincides with a lot of focus in New Zealand right now on how much more competition is needed in the financial services sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“So, we’re really pleased that Savvy is making its mark here in New Zealand and globally as well,” says Diana Papadopoulos.

The Fintech Futures Banking Tech Awards winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London on 4 December. See the shortlist of finalists.

NOTE:

The Booster Savvy Scheme (‘Savvy’) is not a bank account and Booster is not a registered bank. Savvy is a managed fund and Booster Investment Management Limited is the manager and issuer of Savvy. Find Savvy’s Product Disclosure Statement, and other important information about Savvy (including a comparison document highlighting some of the differences between Savvy and a bank account) here.

© Scoop Media

