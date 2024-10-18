NZ Trucking Association Opens Membership For Transport Operators

The NZ Trucking Association is calling on transport companies and operators to join a forward-thinking organisation committed to real outcomes, continuous improvement, and driving sustainable change in the industry. As part of our dedication to fostering a safer and more effective transport sector, we're proud of our wide-reaching initiatives, including the HARMfree Transport & Logistics program, the Road Safety Education Engagement program, and hosting New Zealand’s Biggest Truck and Trade Show. Coming soon, the TruckSafe Safety Management system.

With times tougher than ever for the transport industry, the NZ Trucking Association offers vital support and representation to its members. Our strong advocacy focus, particularly through our relationships with government and key stakeholders, ensures that we are well-positioned to tackle industry challenges and address pressing concerns. Whether you're dealing with an operational issue or navigating industry regulations, the NZ Trucking Association is here to work on your behalf and provide solutions that drive the industry forward.

Now is the time to join an organisation that’s truly making a difference. Become part of the NZ Trucking Association and take an active role in shaping the future of New Zealand’s transport industry.

For more information, or to join the NZ Trucking Association, visit https://www.nztruckingassn.co.nz/ or contact us at 0800 338 338

