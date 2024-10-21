New Zealand And UK Agree Blueprint For Satellite Removal And Servicing Missions

Iain Cossar, Head of the New Zealand Space Agency and Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency sign the arrangement at IAC 2024 in Milan. (Photo/Supplied)

The New Zealand and UK space agencies have signed a blueprint for the removal and servicing of operational satellites that are very close together or making contact with one another.

The arrangement, signed at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan last week, is designed to support missions in the fast-growing areas of in-orbit servicing, space debris removal and satellite refuelling, known as ‘rendezvous and proximity’ operations.

Modern society is increasingly reliant on satellite technology and the Earth’s orbits are more crowded than ever before. There is an urgent need to invest in new technologies that can help remove debris from space and keep satellites operating for longer.

As the Liability Convention was established in 1972, when most space missions were led by governments rather than companies, New Zealand and the UK are hoping to make its application to the current space age easier to navigate, reducing barriers for industry to carry out these important mission types.

The UK is due to host its first vertical orbital launches from spaceports in Scotland in 2025, following the first horizontal launch attempt from Spaceport Cornwall last year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand is home to the world’s first private spaceport which has conducted 49 launches to date.

Iain Cossar, Head of the New Zealand Space Agency said, “We place a lot of importance on space sustainability in New Zealand, and this agreement with the UK demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our space environment is safe and sustainable.

“The arrangement outlines how we will cooperate on active debris removal and in-orbit servicing missions.

“The principles and guidance we have developed could apply more broadly to other states, and like the UK, we hope this work can serve as a blueprint to enable these important activities internationally as we look to address the challenges posed by orbital debris.”

Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency said, “As space leaders from across the world gather in Milan this week, we’re pleased to agree with our partners in New Zealand a world-first arrangement to help ease the way for future missions that can help keep space sustainable.

In-orbit servicing and manufacturing and space debris removal are high-growth areas for the global space sector, and we hope our work with New Zealand can act as a blueprint for other nations to follow and benefit from.”

New Zealand’s space sector was worth over $1.7 billion in 2018-2019 and within that, a space manufacturing industry that generates around $247 million per annum in revenue. It has continued to develop since then.

More information about the New Zealand space industry can be found on the MBIE website.

© Scoop Media

