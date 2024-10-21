One New Zealand Successfully Sends First Text Messages Via Space

Photo/Supplied

Field testing for One New Zealand’s revolutionary new Satellite to Mobile service is going well in Christchurch, with network engineers successfully sending and receiving SMS messages through the Starlink Direct to Cell constellation.

“It’s a historic moment,” says One NZ’s GM Network Services, Sharina Nisha. “Successfully sending messages from the ground here on an unmodified phone is real-world validation of years of planning and preparation by the One NZ and SpaceX teams.

“Satellite messaging will give us a resilient back-up for our ground-based mobile network. This will make it safer to explore our country and help businesses across New Zealand be more productive.”

A robust testing plan is in now in place in the lead up to Christmas.

“We’re sending engineers up and down the country, putting the Starlink Direct to Cell service through its paces, so we can be confident it works under all kinds of real-world conditions before we get this new tech into the hands of our customers. There are already over two hundred Starlink direct to cell satellites in orbit, and with launches on a near weekly basis, the number will continue to grow before commercial launch.”

And the first text message?

“There’s only one thing it could be,” says Nisha. “Up the Wahs!”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

