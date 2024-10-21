Avanti Finance Welcomes Ben Anderson As Chief Risk Officer

Avanti Finance is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Anderson as its new Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

Ben joins Avanti with extensive experience in banking, having held frontline and risk roles at ANZ and ASB across New Zealand and the Pacific. His expertise spans Operational Risk and Compliance, Financial Risk, and Credit Risk management across retail, small business, and commercial sectors.

“We are excited to welcome Ben to Avanti Finance,” said Fred Ohlsson, Group CEO. “Ben’s broad experience and deep understanding of risk management will play a critical role as we continue to grow.”

Ben shared, “I’m thrilled to join Avanti Finance at such a pivotal time. The company’s customer-first approach and focus on sustainable growth align with my own values, and I look forward to working with the team to navigate the opportunities ahead.”

Ben’s appointment underscores Avanti Finance’s commitment to governance and risk management while fostering innovative growth across all business segments.

