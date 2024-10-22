Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Overseas Merchandise Trade: September 2024 – Information Release

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 11:51 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries.

Key facts
This release refers to trade in goods only.

In September 2024, compared with September 2023:

  • goods exports rose by $246 million (5.2 percent), to $5.0 billion
  • goods imports fell by $67 million (0.9 percent), to $7.1 billion
  • the monthly trade balance was a deficit of $2.1 billion.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Overseas merchandise trade: September 2024 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/overseas-merchandise-trade-september-2024
  • Overseas merchandise trade datasets - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/overseas-merchandise-trade-datasets
