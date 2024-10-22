Overseas Merchandise Trade: September 2024 – Information Release

Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries.

Key facts

This release refers to trade in goods only.

In September 2024, compared with September 2023:

goods exports rose by $246 million (5.2 percent), to $5.0 billion

goods imports fell by $67 million (0.9 percent), to $7.1 billion

the monthly trade balance was a deficit of $2.1 billion.

Visit our website to read this information release:

Overseas merchandise trade: September 2024 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/overseas-merchandise-trade-september-2024

Overseas merchandise trade datasets - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/overseas-merchandise-trade-datasets

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

