Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise 1.1 Percent In The June 2024 Quarter

Seasonally adjusted industry and household greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions increased 1.1 percent in the June 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“This increase of 224 kilotonnes during the quarter was due to more emissions from industry, particularly from the electricity, gas, water, and waste services industry,” environment statistics unit manager Tehseen Islam said.

Over this quarter, industry emissions (excluding households) increased by 1.7 percent (292 kilotonnes). By comparison, gross domestic product (GDP), which accounts for industry production, decreased 0.2 percent in the same period.

Emissions from households fell 1.2 percent (26 kilotonnes) in the June 2024 quarter.

