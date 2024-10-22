Kiwi Slip ‘N Slide Joins Snow Planet At Silverdale, Auckland

Kiwi Slip ‘n Slide is bringing New Zealand’s largest, longest, steepest outdoor water slide to Silverdale, partnering with Snowplanet to offer fun in the summer sun alongside the country’s only indoor ski resort.

Kiwi Slip ‘n Slide is run by Kiwi Water Park, which has New Zealand’s largest inflatable water park outside Cromwell, Central Otago. Snowplanet is New Zealand's first and only indoor ski resort and remains one of the only two indoor ski resorts in the Southern Hemisphere.

The four-lane, 110-metre-long slip ‘n’ slide will sit alongside the snowdome at 91 Small Road, Silverdale, with Snowplanet’s facilities including restaurant and bar also available to Kiwi Slip ‘n Slide customers. The partnership offers summer fun outdoors with winter snow sports in the snowdome, all at one convenient location.

Mana Water Sports Owner / Director Emily Rutherford said she was excited to partner with Snowplanet at such a well-established property.

“Snowplanet has been providing ski, snowboard and snow activities to Aucklanders and visitors since 2005, and bringing our gigantic Kiwi Slip ‘n Side alongside the snow sports adds another feature to the site’s offerings,” she said.

“Along with the awesome giant slip ‘n slides, we will also have New Zealand’s largest sealed-air inflatable water castle for young children to splash and play in. There will also be a wide variety of Auckland’s best food trucks creating a summer festival vibe.”

Kiwi Slip ‘n Slide will open on November 16, initially opening only at weekends and for weekday private bookings, becoming a full-time operation from December 10 for the summer holiday season, and remaining open into 2025.

Snowplanet General Manager Rojie Aguilar expressed excitement about welcoming Kiwi Slip ‘n Slide to their facility this summer.

“We are thrilled to offer this fun and exciting activity, which promises enjoyable experiences for everyone,” he said.

Aguilar also praised Rutherford, the owner of Kiwi Slip ‘n Slide, noting that she has been easy to work with and instrumental in making this partnership happen.

© Scoop Media

