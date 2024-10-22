Release Of Gallagher Security’s Command Centre V9.20 Unlocks New Data Insights And Integrations

Gallagher Security today announced the release of their award-winning security site management software, Command Centre v9.20, the latest evolution of the security platform trusted to protect some of the world’s most critical sites.

Mark Junge, Chief Executive at Gallagher Security explains, “Command Centre v9.20 further empowers businesses with greater control, improved efficiency, and robust cyber protection - all in one powerful platform designed to streamline operations and unlock customer value.”

This release enables integration with Microsoft Entra ID – a cloud-based identity and access management system that provides seamless synchronization of Cardholders across systems, centralized Cardholder and access management, and improved data integrity.

The introduction of Shift items into Time Reporting and Regulated Zones allows sites to run reports across Cardholders working differing shift patterns and raise alarms for unexpected attendance. This data can then be used to assist with contractor billing reconciliation, safety, compliance, and fatigue management.

Upgrading to Salto’s Native Interface enhances cyber security and user functionality and fortifies the Salto integration within Command Centre – enabling extended functionality into the future.

Command Centre v9.20 provides automatic configuration with Gallagher Security’s new Controller C7000 hardware platform which includes the recent addition of the C7000 Enhanced. Building on the cyber advancements and features of the Controller 7000 Standard, the Controller 7000 Enhanced offers increased reliability, redundancy, and resilience for customers that want to future proof their network.

Mark summarizes, “Our product vision is simple: to deliver a complete site management solution that flows from powerful software to next-generation hardware to deliver maximum customer value.”

