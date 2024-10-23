Connecting Kiwi Cleantech Ventures With Global Opportunities

Fourteen ambitious Kiwi cleantech startups will soon chase global investment and partnership opportunities as part of the 2024 Cleantech Trek to the USA and Europe.

Estimated to be worth more than NZD$1 trillion annually by 2030, the global cleantech market is growing rapidly due to investment in clean energy technologies like solar and wind, and growing consumer demand for more sustainably produced materials.

The 2024 Cleantech Trek is a New Zealand Cleantech Mission initiative to support innovative Kiwi startups to access the multi-billion-dollar global cleantech market.

Participating companies will attend key industry events to pitch to investors, meet multinationals and make connections as they seek to participate in this market.

A highlight of the trip will be a visit to leading global steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s commercial flagship carbon capture and utilisation facility in Ghent, Belgium.

The commercial-scale facility uses Lanzatech’s carbon capture process to capture carbon-rich waste gases from steelmaking and convert these into advanced ethanol.

Nasdaq listed Lanzatech began as a cleantech startup based in Auckland. “As Lanzatech has shown, we have the world-class science and engineering expertise, and vision, to develop cleantech solutions that can make a global impact,” says New Zealand Cleantech Mission Lead, Callaghan Innovation’s Phil Anderson.

Because cleantech solutions are addressing the most difficult to solve environmental and sustainability challenges, their commercialisation typically requires more capital, stronger networks, and a longer path to market than is the case in most other sectors.

“To succeed, Kiwi cleantech startups need to build long-term relationships with multi-nationals and investors to develop and commercialise their solutions on a global scale,” says Phil Anderson.

The 2024 Cleantech Trek will begin in the USA in late October, and head to Europe, where three participating startups will be recognised on US-based Cleantech Group’s 2024 50 to Watch list, in Paris, at the 2024 Cleantech Forum Europe in early November.

Cetogenix, Mushroom Material, and Nilo will be recognised on the Cleantech Group’s 2024 50 to Watch list of the top cleantech ventures globally in the early stages of commercialising solutions to global environmental problems and climate change.

“Having three Kiwi cleantech startups on this influential list shows that the world is beginning to see just how much potential Kiwi cleantech startups have to offer,” says Phil Anderson.

“This country is such a small player it’s really important that we work together when it comes to getting in front of potential investors and partners overseas.

“That’s why I’m thrilled this year that the Cleantech Trek will be supported by NZTE, Are Ake, Auckland Unlimited and ASB Bank, who have come on board as our Europe leg sponsor, as well as our Verge stand partner Climate Salad,” he says.

