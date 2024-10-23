Discover Picton With Affordable Car Rental From NZ Rent A Car

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 4:29 pm
NZ Rent A Car’s Picton branch is offering sharp pricing on car rentals this season, making it easier than ever to explore the beautiful Marlborough region. Conveniently located near the ferry terminal, the Picton branch provides a range of vehicles to suit every traveller’s needs, from compact cars to larger models, all at competitive rates.

“Our sharp pricing ensures travellers can explore Picton and the surrounding areas affordably,” said a spokesperson from NZ Rent A Car.

Whether visiting the famous Marlborough wine region, exploring Queen Charlotte Sound, or embarking on a South Island road trip, NZ Rent A Car Picton offers a hassle-free rental experience with transparent pricing and convenient pick-up options.

For more information on car rental in Picton, New Zealand, visit NZ Rent A Car Picton.

