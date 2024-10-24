Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Powerball Player Wins $30.2 Million

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 4:53 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

The dream has become a reality for a lucky Powerball player from Auckland after winning $30.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Albany Central Superette in Auckland.

The prize is made up of $30 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the seventeenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes after a young Hibiscus Coast couple scored themselves a sweet $4.3 million in September. The couple celebrated with champagne and takeaways with their family and are looking forward to paying off their mortgage and finishing renovations on their home.

Four other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Whau Valley Dairy in Whangārei and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Christchurch and Canterbury.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

We recommend that tonight’s Powerball First Division winner calls our Customer Support team on 0800 695 6886. They will be put through to our Winner’s team who can help them with the best way to claim their prize and walk them through the winning process.

Powerball wins in 2024:

 DatePrizeStoreLocation
127 January$17.25 millionMyLottoCanterbury
210 February$8.3 millionMyLottoHawke’s Bay
32 March$12.3 millionMyLottoOtago
413 April$30.16 millionMyLottoWellington
58 June$7.18 millionPak n Save Wairau RoadAuckland
68 June$7.18 millionWoolworths MetroAuckland
78 June$7.18 millionRoyal Oak Mall LottoAuckland
88 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
98 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
108 June$7.18 millionShop Rite DairyHamilton
118 June$7.18 millionNew World HastingsHastings
1212 June$4.5 millionMyLottoWaikato
1319 June$5.5 millionImpulse Snacks & LottoWaitara
1410 August$44.67 millionMyLottoAuckland
157 September$17.7 millionMyLottoAuckland
1611 September$4.3 millionMyLottoHibiscus Coast
1723 October$30.2 millionAlbany Central SuperetteAuckland

