Auckland Powerball Player Wins $30.2 Million

The dream has become a reality for a lucky Powerball player from Auckland after winning $30.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Albany Central Superette in Auckland.

The prize is made up of $30 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the seventeenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes after a young Hibiscus Coast couple scored themselves a sweet $4.3 million in September. The couple celebrated with champagne and takeaways with their family and are looking forward to paying off their mortgage and finishing renovations on their home.

Four other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Whau Valley Dairy in Whangārei and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Christchurch and Canterbury.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

We recommend that tonight’s Powerball First Division winner calls our Customer Support team on 0800 695 6886. They will be put through to our Winner’s team who can help them with the best way to claim their prize and walk them through the winning process.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Waitara 14 10 August $44.67 million MyLotto Auckland 15 7 September $17.7 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 September $4.3 million MyLotto Hibiscus Coast 17 23 October $30.2 million Albany Central Superette Auckland

© Scoop Media

