D2L Introduces The All-New Creator+ With H5P To Transform Learning Experiences

Image/Supplied.

D2L, a global learning technology company, has launched the all-new Creator+, natively integrated with H5P. This new version of Creator+ is an all-in-one solution for building highly engaging courses powered by interactive content, video tools, dynamic analytics and generative AI.

This new integration follows D2L’s acquisition of H5P Group in July 2024, and its support of the H5P open-source community, and will allow educators and trainers to create deeply personalized learning experiences and drive learner success. Today, Creator+ adds to its solution an array of 50+ interactives, a Smart Import generative AI tool, and advanced learning analytics.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear – educators and course creators want the freedom to create content without the need for coding skills, while administrators need a cost-effective, scalable solution that enriches learning. That’s why we designed Creator+, now enhanced with the power of H5P,” said Stephen Laster, President of D2L. “Our new Creator+ package empowers content authors to create, share, and repurpose rich course materials that drive improved learning outcomes. We’re excited to introduce these updates and continue our mission to transform the way the world learns.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Discover key features of the enhanced Creator+ package:

Create Interactive Learning with 50+ Content Types: Discover flexible and streamlined course authoring tools that include polling, video streaming and lecture recording.

Boost Author Productivity and Teaching Excellence: Save time by easily importing documents and converting them into interactive content with generative AI. Engage learners in live discussions using tools like Emoji Cloud, Word Cloud and Multipoll to keep them motivated.

Track Real-time Learner Data and Outcomes: Deliver high-quality courses by tracking real-time learner progress and interactions. Gather insights to make informed decisions and improve learner outcomes.

Early adopters of the new Creator+, like the University of Hawaii System, are already seeing the benefits. The University is using Creator+ to enhance the educational experience for students, faculty, and staff across its ten campuses. After attending Fusion 2024, D2L’s user conference, their team recognised that Creator+, along with H5P and D2L Lumi, aligned perfectly with their strategic goals of fostering innovation and providing a world-class educational environment.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it.

Learn how D2L’s Creator+ is transforming learning experiences, here.

© Scoop Media

