Scammers Undeterred: 9 In 10 NZers Targeted, But Reporting Surges

New research from BNZ highlights the unrelenting onslaught of criminal scammers facing New Zealanders, with nearly nine in ten Kiwis reporting they’ve been targeted by scammers in the past year.

BNZ’s annual Scam Savvy survey found that 87% of New Zealanders were targeted by scams in the past 12 months, virtually unchanged from 2023 (88%).

However, in a positive shift, New Zealanders are fighting back: despite persistent attacks, the proportion of people reporting scams to organisations like banks, police, and Netsafe, has jumped to 70%, up from 62% in 2023 and a mere 46% in 2022.

BNZ Head of Financial Crime, Ashley Kai Fong, says, "While it's concerning that scammers continue to target Kiwis at such a high rate, we're pleased to see a significant increase in scam reporting.

“This shift suggests that our efforts to raise awareness and encourage action are paying off. However, it's crucial to remember that if you suspect you've been scammed, you should always call your bank immediately. Quick action can often help prevent or limit financial losses.”

"The tactics used by scammers are constantly evolving, so the increase in reporting is a crucial step in our collective fight against fraud - every report makes it harder for scammers to operate. We're seeing a real shift in attitudes, with more people recognising the importance of speaking up,” Kai Fong says.

In response to the evolving scam landscape, BNZ recently launched another anti-scam tool. The 'online banking lock' feature gives customers the ability to disable all online banking activity and lock access to their online banking if they suspect a scammer has gained access to their accounts.

"This new tool – available in the BNZ app – gives customers the ability to lock their online banking while they're contacting us, potentially speeding up the process to lock their accounts and shut scammers out,” says Kai Fong.

"While we're making progress and introducing new protective measures, our research underscores the need for continued vigilance and education. We urge all New Zealanders to stay informed about the latest scam tactics and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

“Remember, reporting a scam isn't just about your own protection—it could prevent someone else from becoming a victim too,” says Kai Fong.

