Refresh And Recharge At AMI’s Free Driver Reviver Event

The team will have free barista coffees, hot food off the BBQ, and other healthy snacks ready to help travellers recharge, along with some useful tips to manage driver fatigue - a major cause of motor vehicle accidents.

Anyone travelling on SH1 past the Hurunui River Rest Area on Monday 28 October between 11am and 4pm is encouraged to stop in for a complimentary snack or barista made coffee from the AMI BBQ trailer and coffee cart. Drivers and their passengers can visit the team onsite to learn more about how to curb the effects of driver fatigue, particularly on long journeys, while taking a rest on a bean bag.

The Hurunui AMI Driver Reviver event is run by AMI’s Community Risk team, in partnership with the Hurunui District Council, with strong support from Fire and Emergency New Zealand, New Zealand Police, Hato Hone St John and Satisfy Food Rescue.

AMI Executive General Manager Consumer Brands, Paula ter Brake says, “We have been running these events across the country for over three years now and have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from drivers who found their interaction with experts about driver fatigue to be very useful.

“In that time, we have encouraged thousands of drivers to take a break, recognise and manage any fatigue and recharge for their journeys ahead.

“We are encouraging everyone to stop in and have a chat about the issue of driver fatigue – at the end of the day every New Zealander wants to get home safely to their whānau.”

