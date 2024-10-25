Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand’s Largest Indoor Adventure Playground Is Opening Soon

Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Ninja Valley

NV CHC Ninja Castle Adventure Playground (Photo/Supplied)

Christchurch’s most highly anticipated attraction, Ninja Valley has just been granted consent, and is preparing to open.

At 3,500 square metres, Ninja Valley Christchurch is New Zealand’s largest indoor adventure park, incorporating climbing towers, high ropes courses, ninja courses and three tiers of trampolines. There is something for everyone, both young and not so young, at Ninja Valley.

“With the final building consent granted, we’re moving into an intensive period to finalise the fit out, launch our website, formally offer over 90 people jobs, complete training, plus all of the final steps needed so we can throw open our doors to everyone,” says co-owner and Chief Ninja Grant Beuzeval.

“I’d like to thank everyone in Christchurch for their patience as we’ve worked through the process and made Ninja Valley ready to open,” he says.

An opening date will be announced shortly, once the Ninja Crew have taken a complete stock of everything needed to prepare Ninja Valley for opening.

