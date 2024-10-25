Sweet View: Sky Tower Partners With Lewis Road Creamery For New Observation Deck

Photo/Supplied

SkyCity is excited to reveal The Lookout, a new observation deck on Level 53 of the Sky Tower. The Lookout offers a unique experience, with visitors enjoying delicious Lewis Road Creamery ice cream, their famous chocolate milk, breathtaking views, while watching SkyWalkers and SkyJumpers prepare for their thrilling adventures.

Opening Friday, 1 November, guests at The Lookout will be able to explore the Sky Tower like never before. This includes behind-the-scenes access to the core, giving a real insight into Auckland’s iconic tower.

“The Lookout is a fantastic addition to SkyCity, and we think families are going to love it. Take in the views, grab a drink or ice cream, check out the core staircase - it’s the perfect blend of thrills and relaxation. Couple that with the All Blacks Experience or Wētā Workshop Unleashed, and you have an awesome day out,” says David Allott, SkyCity General Manager of Hospitality.

“We can’t wait to share our award-winning ice creams, 194 metres above Tāmaki Makaurau. Flavours will include double mint with dark chocolate, burnt butter & caramel swirl, rocky delight, three vanillas, and more,” says Lynette Maan, Director of Marketing & Communications at Lewis Road Creamery. Barista-made coffee and Lewis Road’s premium flavoured milks are also available.

To celebrate the opening weekend, SkyCity is offering half-price online tickets for adults and children, making it the perfect time to visit. Additionally, there will be Halloween-friendly family fun, featuring Wētā Workshop prosthetics, face painting, and Scotty Sky Tower adding an extra layer of entertainment for visitors of all ages.

To access the special discount, use the promo code LOOKOUT at the link below. Please note this promotion is available from 1 to 3 November.

