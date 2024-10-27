Roaming To Australia Post 3G Shutdowns

25 October 2024

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum is warning customers travelling to Australia that 3G reliant devices will no longer work after the last of the Australian mobile network operators complete their 3G network switch from the end of this month.

Australian mobile providers, Telstra and Optus will shut down their 3G networks from 28th October, with TPG/Telecom Vodafone already having shut down. This means that travellers using 3G reliant devices will find they can no longer connect while in Australia, and data and SMS service may also be impacted, warns Paul Brislen, CEO of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum.

“Customers with 3G reliant devices will find they have no network to connect to when they arrive in Australia, so it’s very important that travellers check with their New Zealand providers prior to travel to make sure they’re not caught short across the ditch,” says Brislen.

Third generation, or 3G, networks were introduced more than a decade ago and are being switched off all around the world. New Zealand mobile network operators are due to shut down their 3G networks towards the end of 2025. This will align New Zealand with countries such as South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, South Africa, India, most of China and many countries in Europe, among others.

“This process has been going on around the world for the past couple of years and frees up much-needed radio spectrum for the newer, faster 4G and 5G networks,” says Brislen.

Customers with devices that may rely on 3G for voice or data should check with their New Zealand provider prior to travel to ensure their mobile device will work overseas.

“From the end of next year all three New Zealand mobile network operators will have closed down their 3G networks locally, so customers will need to upgrade to a newer device before the networks are switched off to retain connectivity.”

Customers can find more information on their mobile network operators’ websites.

