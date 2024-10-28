Simplicity Living Starting 330 Home Build-to-Rent Development

Render of Waiatarua apartments in Remuera (Photo/Supplied)

Waiatarua, Simplicity Living’s 330 home Build-to-Rent development in Remuera, has received resource consent approval and will begin construction next month. The 1.4ha site is part of Auckland Thoroughbred Racing’s (ATR) land holdings at Ellerslie.

The $280 million project will employ over 600 people at its peak on and off-site and is scheduled to be completed by February 2027.

Waiatarua will feature a rooftop resident work-from-home space, over 7,000 native trees and plants in extensive landscaped grounds, and a resident pavilion lounge and cafe. There will be comprehensive car and bike parks with electric charging units.

Its location is just a 7-minute walk from the Greenlane train station, a supermarket and the Mercy Ascot hospital.

The development will be built to Homestar 7 standard, with a 150-year design life. It will have solar panels, rainwater harvesting and a focus on minimising construction waste.

The project is in addition to Simplicity Living’s 297 home Te Reiputa development in Mount Wellington, which is on track for completion in May 2026.

Simplicity Living also has a resource consent application lodged for a 262 home Build-to-Rent development in Morningside. If consented, construction could begin as early as mid-2025.

Simplicity Living has already completed three developments in Pt England, Onehunga and Mt Albert, with a combined 210 homes fully rented.

“We’re on a mission to provide thousands of quality homes, across New Zealand, for long-term renting at more affordable prices,” said Shane Brealey, Managing Director of Simplicity Living.

“Our unique combination of vertically integrated planning, construction, finance, ownership and management allows us to build better, faster and at lower cost,” said Mr Brealey.

“And being funded via long-term investment means we can build through the economic cycle, employing quality tradespeople over the long term,” he added.

ATR Chief Executive Officer Paul Wilcox commented, "This development is a pivotal step in maximising the benefits to our stakeholders and the community. We are committed to ensuring that this project not only meets their immediate needs, but also contributes to the long-term vision of ATR."

ATR Executive Development Manager Don Greenaway added, "This development represents a significant milestone in unlocking the Club’s surplus landholdings. It aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to enhance the community while leveraging our assets responsibly."

Simplicity Living Limited is 100% owned by the Simplicity KiwiSaver and Investment Funds schemes, which are managed by Simplicity NZ Limited.

