Real Estate Consumer Guides Now Available In E-Braille, Audio And Large Print

Tuesday 22 October 2024: The Real Estate Authority (REA), with guidance from Blind Low Vision NZ, has today published key real estate consumer information resources in e-braille (electronic braille), audio, and large print formats to support consumers navigate the real estate process.

Designed for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision, the resources include guides to the residential sale and purchase agreement, residential agency agreement, the real estate buying journey, and the process REA oversees for complaints about the conduct of licensed real estate professionals.

REA Chief Executive, Belinda Moffat said “Buying or selling property is one of the biggest decisions people may make in their lifetime. People need access to quality information to make well-informed decisions. The more information consumers have, the more confident they will be participating in the real estate transaction process. These new format consumer resources are designed to support people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision to navigate real estate transactions confidently and independently.

"We are delighted to release these valuable consumer resources today. REA consumer information is designed to protect and empower people to confidently participate in real estate transactions. Making these resources more accessible across our community increases their value and empowers more New Zealanders. We are proud to be publishing this information in audio, braille and large print formats designed for people with vision challenges. We value the support and guidance from Blind Low Vision New Zealand and are pleased to release these resources in Blind Low Vision Month 2024.”

Dan Shepherd, General Manager Community and Inclusion at Blind Low Vision NZ, says the steps REA has taken are important.

“By providing accessible formats of consumer resources, REA is enabling people with vision loss to more easily buy and sell property with confidence. For the New Zealanders that Blind Low Vision New Zealand supports, being able to access information in alternative formats removes barriers to participation in everyday life, empowering independence and choice.”

Ms Moffat says that improving accessibility of consumer and regulatory information remains a priority for REA.

“Publishing these guides is another important step in an ongoing strategy we have, to support all New Zealanders access the real estate transaction process. We are committed to promoting the accessibility of our services and information, in line with consumer needs. These guides will also support licensed real estate professionals in their work to support all people through the real estate transaction process.”

The e-braille, audio and large print guides are available to download through REA’s consumer website, Settled.govt.nz and REA.govt.nz. The audio files are also available on Blind Low Vision NZ’s Amazon audible library.

REA is the conduct regulator of the real estate profession, and a consumer protection agency. Along with licensing and overseeing the conduct of real estate professionals, REA develops consumer information and guides for consumers on matters relating to real estate transactions.

About REA

The Real Estate Authority (REA) is the independent government agency that regulates the conduct of licensed real estate professionals in New Zealand. We license people and companies working in real estate, provide oversight of the code of conduct, oversee the complaints and disciplinary process for poor conduct by licensees, provide education and guidance to licensees to assist them to meet their regulatory obligations, and provide information to consumers about the real estate transaction process. REA is governed by a Board. The Chair is Denese Bates KC. REA Chief Executive is Belinda Moffat.

People who have concerns about the conduct of a real estate professional can contact the Real Estate Authority (REA) – visit rea.govt.nz or call 0800 367 732. Consumers seeking independent information about buying and selling property can visit REA’s consumer website settled.govt.nz.

Note: Electronic braille, or e-braille, is a special formatted document that can be read on a notetaker, or electronic braille machine.

