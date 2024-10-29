Financial Advice New Zealand Elects New Director To Its Board

A new director was elected to the Board of Financial Advice New Zealand at its Annual General Meeting last week.

The membership elected Hamish Patel as their Member Director – Mortgage and Lending for a three-year term.

“The Board welcomes Hamish and we look forward to working with him over the next three years. As an active member of our Member Advisory Committee, we have appreciated Hamish’s industry insights. We have a clear vision as an adviser-driven, high-engagement professional body and Hamish’s experience and knowledge will help us achieve our strategic goals for the advice sector.” Says Hon. Heather Roy, Independent Board Chair.

Hamish is a founding member of Financial Advice New Zealand. As a member and Chair of the Member Advisory Committee – Mortgage and Lending, he has actively advocated for mortgage advisers and consulted with the Board on regulatory changes impacting the lending sector.

“I am grateful for the support of members to transition from the member advisory committee onto the board of directors and contribute to the positive momentum and credibility Financial Advice NZ has established as the authentic voice of the advice sector.” Says Patel.

Hamish founded Mortgagesonline, a successful boutique mortgage advisory business, and works within the business as a director and adviser. He has an engaged online following and has written over 300 consumer articles on lending. Hamish is also an associate volunteer at Friends of Fiji Heart Foundation, supporting their Board with strategic planning and marketing.

“Hamish replaces Rupert Gough on the Board. We thank Rupert and extend our gratitude for the strategic and industry insights, and the relationships he has brought to Financial Advice NZ during his time as a director. Rupert remains a Financial Advice NZ member, and we look forward to his continued involvement with the professional body.” Says Mrs. Roy.

