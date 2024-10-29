Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial Advice New Zealand Elects New Director To Its Board

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 8:57 am
Press Release: Financial Advice New Zealand

A new director was elected to the Board of Financial Advice New Zealand at its Annual General Meeting last week.

The membership elected Hamish Patel as their Member Director – Mortgage and Lending for a three-year term.

“The Board welcomes Hamish and we look forward to working with him over the next three years. As an active member of our Member Advisory Committee, we have appreciated Hamish’s industry insights. We have a clear vision as an adviser-driven, high-engagement professional body and Hamish’s experience and knowledge will help us achieve our strategic goals for the advice sector.” Says Hon. Heather Roy, Independent Board Chair.

Hamish is a founding member of Financial Advice New Zealand. As a member and Chair of the Member Advisory Committee – Mortgage and Lending, he has actively advocated for mortgage advisers and consulted with the Board on regulatory changes impacting the lending sector.

“I am grateful for the support of members to transition from the member advisory committee onto the board of directors and contribute to the positive momentum and credibility Financial Advice NZ has established as the authentic voice of the advice sector.” Says Patel.

Hamish founded Mortgagesonline, a successful boutique mortgage advisory business, and works within the business as a director and adviser. He has an engaged online following and has written over 300 consumer articles on lending. Hamish is also an associate volunteer at Friends of Fiji Heart Foundation, supporting their Board with strategic planning and marketing.

“Hamish replaces Rupert Gough on the Board. We thank Rupert and extend our gratitude for the strategic and industry insights, and the relationships he has brought to Financial Advice NZ during his time as a director. Rupert remains a Financial Advice NZ member, and we look forward to his continued involvement with the professional body.” Says Mrs. Roy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Financial Advice New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 