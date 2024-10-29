UCOL Celebrates U-Skills Academy Learners At Prize-Giving Ceremonies

Ākonga Jack May, Elizabeth Hill, Alana De Grey, Elizabeth Laws, George Crump, Maia Kopke, Kera Mather, Eden Pfeffer-Marshall, and Hayden Robinson (UCOL Secondary Tertiary Director) at the Manawatū ceremony. Photo/Supplied. Crowd photo taken at the Whanganui Ceremony, Held at Central Baptist Church. Photo/Supplied.

Ākonga (learners) from UCOL U-Skills Academy programmes have been recognised for their hard work and achievements at a series of prize-giving events across the rohe.

U-Skills Academy programmes allow Year 11 to 13 students to attend classes at UCOL (or an approved site) one or two days per week to develop industry-relevant skills. Learners work towards NCEA credits or, in some programmes, can earn a tertiary qualification. Many of the U-Skills programmes act as stepping-stones towards tertiary study.

Over the last two weeks, prize-giving events were held in Masterton, Palmerston North, and Whanganui and Levin. Learners received certificates for completing their programmes and there were special awards for Outstanding Student, Most Improved, and Most Dedicated for each region.

Hayden Robinson, UCOL Director Secondary Tertiary, says it was great to hold the prize-giving events to celebrate the students’ success after all their hard work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“These events are special not only for the learners and their whānau, but also our staff who have supported them throughout the year. Our lecturers and transition coordinators work closely with their ākonga to help them achieve the goals, so we are incredibly proud when we get to present learners with their certificates.”

“Completing a U-Skills Academy programme outside of school is a fantastic achievement for any learner. Ākonga obviously gain industry-relevant skills, but the self-confidence, problems solving skills, and teamwork skills they develop are just as valuable. U-Skills is about personal growth as much as it is about learning vocational skills,” explains Mr Robinson.

UCOL had 888 learners participate in U-Skills programmes this year — 462 in Manawatū, 191 in Wairarapa, 172 in Whanganui, and 63 in Levin/Otaki.

As the year has progressed, we have ended with 733 as many of these students chose to either leave school and enrol as full time UCOL students or switch into UCOL’s 3+2 programme which means those students are now working towards higher qualifications at UCOL.

“When U-Skills began in 2012, we had 81 enrolments. The support we’ve had from secondary schools is a key reason why U-Skills has grown so much over the past decade or so,” says Robinson.

As part of the U-Skills programme, free transport is provided to help remove further barriers for our students, with well over half utilising this. We have students coming from Dannevirke, Greytown, Paraparaumu, Taihape, and even Waitōtara Valley.

Hui whakapūmau | Graduation ceremony details:

· Whanganui: 144 students were celebrated at the ceremony held on 16 October. The guest speaker was Brierley Watson who is a previous U-Skills Hair, Beauty & Retail Level 2 (2019), then NZ Certificate in Makeup & Skincare Level 3 student (2020). Brierley progressed to higher level UCOL study and now works for the CACI clinic.

· Horowhenua / Kāpiti: 54 students were celebrated at the ceremony held on 17 October

· Wairarapa: 162 students celebrated at the ceremony held on 22 October

· Manawatū: 373 students celebrated at the ceremony held on 24 October

Image/Supplied.

About UCOL: UCOL inspires ākonga (learners), businesses, and communities to succeed. We are a business division of Te Pūkenga – a strong, unified vocational education system that makes collaboration easier. UCOL is an educational institution with a history dating back to 1892 and has campuses in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua.

© Scoop Media

