Gallagher Security Partners With Clear Digital As A Premium Partner For SMB In New Zealand

NEW ZEALAND – Global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security is proud to announce a partnership with Clear Digital as a Premium Partner of our Gallagher SMB (Security Made Better) solution for the New Zealand market. This strategic partnership builds on the successful model transition in Australia, enabling Gallagher to offer our SMB solutions through Clear Digital. This transition marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and enhanced service delivery.

Clear Digital is a leading distributor of IP Surveillance hardware, video management software, and market-leading security products across New Zealand. They operate three branches across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Known for their commitment to building strong, trustworthy relationships with security installers, system integrators, and consultants, Clear Digital is the perfect partner to help deliver Gallagher’s innovative SMB solutions. Their comprehensive range of security products and dedicated service ethos align perfectly with our values. The first official launch event will be held at Clear Digital’s Auckland branch on Tuesday, 19th November with more events scheduled in Wellington and Christchurch to follow.

Brad Small, Regional Manager for New Zealand Sales, sees this new alliance as a win for SMB customers: "Clear Digital’s expertise and market presence are brilliant; their customer-first values and extensive reach are going to provide significant value to our End Users. This strategic partnership marks an exciting chapter for Gallagher and we’re looking forward to working closely with Clear Digital moving forward.”

Luke Stevenson, Director for Clear Digital, says: “We’re genuinely excited to partner with Gallagher Security and integrate their SMB product into our extensive product offerings. World-class support, reliability, and a customer-first ethos are share values at the core of both of our company cultures and makes this partnership a natural fit. Most importantly, this collaboration unlocks innovative access and intrusion solutions for our customers, empowering them to tailor security to each of their unique needs. Our presence across New Zealand makes purchasing Gallagher’s SMB even easier, aligning seamlessly with SMB’s values of simplifying security."

Gallagher SMB is an app-based security solution that simplifies and streamlines security for businesses. Offering ease of use, improved efficiency, remote access, and upgrades, easy installation, and round-the-clock support.

The cloud-based app is currently available in New Zealand, Australia, and the United States.

A global technology leader in integrated access control, intruder alarms management, and perimeter protection, Gallagher's security solutions protect what matters most within the highest levels of national and local government, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, academic organizations, and small businesses in more than 140 countries.

